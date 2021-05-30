VICTORIA'S COVID-19 lockdown means no VFL Premiership Season games were played this weekend. However, Brisbane and GWS were given permission to play their scheduled match as a practice game.

All SANFL and WAFL games went ahead as fixtured - check out this weekend's results below.

State league affiliate: Adelaide (SANFL)

This weekend: Glenelg v Adelaide - Saturday May 29, 2.40pm, ACH Group Stadium

Defender Andrew McPherson was his side’s best, finishing with 34 disposals and eight marks for the Crows during their 89-point loss to Glenelg.

Out-of-favour big man Elliott Himmelberg (14 disposals, four contested marks and an inaccurate 1.3) also tried hard, while uncapped big man Kieran Strachan amassed 41 hitouts, six tackles and 17 touches in a solid ruck display.

Young duo Jackson Hately (23 disposals and seven tackles) and Josh Worrell (20 touches and nine marks) found plenty of the ball on a disappointing day for the Crows, while livewire forward Tariek Newchurch was his side's only multiple goalkicker with two.

State league affiliate: Brisbane (VFL)

This weekend: Brisbane v Gold Coast (practice match) - Saturday May 29, 10am, Yeronga Oval

Injury-prone defender Noah Answerth made a successful return to football during the Lions' 27-point practice match loss to Gold Coast.

Big man Connor Ballenden and forward Blake Coleman showed some good signs for a young Lions outfit, while experienced midfielder Cameron Ellis-Yolmen picked up a knock following a lively opening.

Noah Answerth during a Brisbane training session at Leyshon Park on June 16, 2020. Picture: Getty Images

State league affiliate: Peel Thunder (WAFL)

This weekend: Subiaco v Peel Thunder, Saturday May 29, 2.10pm, Leederville Oval

Out-of-favour defender Reece Conca did his chances of a senior recall no harm with a standout performance for Peel Thunder, during their 44-point loss to Subiaco.

Conca collected 27 disposals and was a steady influence in his usual defensive role, with inexperienced ruckman Lloyd Meek (13 disposals and 31 hitouts) also impressing in the loss.

Luckless defender Alex Pearce got through the match unscathed as he continues his return from a knee injury, collecting just seven disposals and two marks.

State league affiliate: Gold Coast (VFL)

This weekend: Brisbane v Gold Coast (practice match) - Saturday May 29, 10am, Yeronga Oval

Out-of-favour midfielder Brayden Fiorini won plenty of the ball as the Suns defeated a youthful Brisbane side by 27 points.

Experienced trio Jack Hombsch, Jacob Townsend and Jarod Harbrow also stood out, while youngsters Ben Ainsworth, Aiden Fyfe and Joel Jeffrey showed some positive signs.

Brayden Fiorini kicks during a Gold Coast Suns AFL training session. Picture: AFL Photos

State league affiliate: Port Adelaide Magpies (SANFL)

This weekend: Port Adelaide v West Adelaide - Saturday May 29, 3.05pm, Alberton Oval

Dumped defender Hamish Hartlett produced a solid performance at SANFL level, contributing 21 disposals and seven marks as Port Adelaide defeated West Adelaide by 29 points.

Youngster Joel Garner (20 disposals and eight marks) was best afield for Port, while former Lion Sam Mayes (30 touches, eight marks and seven clearances) and dashing defender Martin Frederick (17 disposals) weren't far behind.

Big man Sam Hayes (16 disposals and 36 hitouts) once again impressed in the ruck, while veteran utility and ex-Collingwood premiership player Tyson Goldsack (20 disposals and two goals) also made a solid contribution.

State league affiliate: West Coast (WAFL)

This weekend: South Fremantle v West Coast - Saturday May 29, 2.10pm, Fremantle Community Bank Oval

Ball-magnet Xavier O’Neill (24 disposals, six tackles, 10 inside 50s) was West Coast's best player during their disappointing 66-point loss to reigning premier South Fremantle.

Mark Hutchings (21 disposals) and Zane Trew (20) also won plenty of the ball, while young forward Brayden Ainsworth managed 17 touches and a goal from limited opportunities.

It was a dirty day for former Geelong big man Nathan Vardy, with the ruckman reported for striking and giving away four free kicks in his nine-disposal game.