The AFL advises the Match Review of the Saturday games of Round 11 has been completed. One charge was laid and there were no further incidents that required detailed explanation.

Charge laid:

Mason Redman, Essendon, has been charged with Misconduct against Liam Ryan, West Coast Eagles, during the fourth quarter of the Round 11 match between Essendon and the West Coast Eagles, played at Optus Stadium on Saturday May 29, 2021.

In summary, he can accept a $1000 sanction with an early plea.

Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Misconduct. The incident was classified as a $1500 sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a $1000 sanction with an early plea.