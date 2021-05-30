AFL Daily: Join Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards for our new podcast and be FIRST with all the news. Picture: AFL Media

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards look at all the big news after another huge round day of football.

In this episode ...

- The cost COVID as teams flee Melbourne

- Why Bombers make finals

- Jack Riewoldt's massive mark: Is it better than Nick's?

- Flag warning: Don't underestimate Geelong

- AFLW Sign and Trade Period starts at midday: What will happen to Tayla Harris?

0:28 – Could Victorian lockdown see a return of hubs?

2:43 – The financial severity of empty grandstands

4:09 – The young Bombers are flying

5:31 – Essendon's in-form forward line

6:09 – 'The best small forward in the competition'

8:06 – Nick v Jack: Which mark was better?

11:48 – Warning: Geelong is beautifully placed

13:18 – Premiership credentials erased for top-of-the-table Demons

14:45 – Will Tayla Harris find a new home?

15:48 – Why clubs are hesitant to recruit Tayla