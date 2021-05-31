IF THERE’S one thing AFL Fantasy coaches like, it’s fielding players who have a sweet role for scoring bulk Fantasy points. Midfielders with high centre bounce attendances (CBAs) and defenders playing on when kicking the ball in from a behind are massive winners.
Following CBAs gives an insight into who is among the preferred midfield group for each club. For Fantasy coaches, this gives a peek into the roles of a range of players. Usually midfielders are the higher point scorers and targeting those spending time on the ball can help with boosting the scores.
A kick-in from within the square doesn’t count as a kick on the stat sheet, but when it is taken from outside of the square, the +3 will be added to a player’s Fantasy score.
The round 11 CBAs and kick-in stats, thanks to Champion Data, are below.
Western Bulldogs v Melbourne
Centre bounces: 25
Western Bulldogs
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Jordon Sweet
|
31
|
67%
|
21
|
84%
|
Jack Macrae
|
147
|
86%
|
20
|
80%
|
Tom Liberatore
|
78
|
77%
|
19
|
76%
|
Marcus Bontempelli
|
120
|
84%
|
19
|
76%
|
Bailey Smith
|
85
|
78%
|
9
|
36%
|
Patrick Lipinski
|
95
|
79%
|
7
|
28%
|
Tim English
|
96
|
82%
|
4
|
16%
|
Lachie Hunter
|
93
|
81%
|
1
|
4%
Kick-ins (play on): Bailey Dale 5 (5), Caleb Daniel 3 (3), Bailey Williams 1 (0).
Melbourne
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
James Harmes
|
97
|
87%
|
22
|
88%
|
Clayton Oliver
|
115
|
93%
|
21
|
84%
|
Christian Petracca
|
85
|
92%
|
20
|
80%
|
Max Gawn
|
118
|
84%
|
17
|
68%
|
Luke Jackson
|
35
|
75%
|
8
|
32%
|
James Jordon
|
71
|
70%
|
7
|
28%
|
Jake Melksham
|
37
|
63%
|
3
|
12%
|
Alex Neal-Bullen
|
76
|
71%
|
2
|
8%
Kick-ins (play on): Steven May 9 (9), Trent Rivers 1 (1), Christian Salem 1 (1).
Collingwood v Geelong Cats
Centre bounces: 18
Collingwood
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Jack Crisp
|
110
|
88%
|
17
|
94%
|
Jordan De Goey
|
109
|
84%
|
13
|
72%
|
Darcy Cameron
|
104
|
91%
|
11
|
61%
|
Brayden Sier
|
92
|
65%
|
10
|
56%
|
Steele Sidebottom
|
106
|
92%
|
8
|
44%
|
Brodie Grundy
|
69
|
48%
|
7
|
39%
|
Josh Daicos
|
51
|
82%
|
5
|
28%
|
Trent Bianco
|
71
|
63%
|
1
|
6%
Kick-ins (play on): Darcy Moore 4 (4), Chris Mayne 5 (2), Jordan Roughead 2 (1), Isaac Quaynor 1 (1), Brayden Maynard 1 (0).
Geelong
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Joel Selwood
|
98
|
86%
|
16
|
89%
|
Brandan Parfitt
|
93
|
73%
|
15
|
83%
|
Quinton Narkle
|
63
|
83%
|
14
|
78%
|
Rhys Stanley
|
91
|
64%
|
11
|
61%
|
Esava Ratugolea
|
28
|
73%
|
7
|
39%
|
Shaun Higgins
|
115
|
85%
|
6
|
33%
|
Sam Menegola
|
63
|
84%
|
3
|
17%
Kick-ins (play on): Zach Tuohy 8 (8), Lachie Henderson 3 (3), Tom Stewart 4 (3).
Brisbane Lions v GWS Giants
Centre bounces: 32
Brisbane
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Jarryd Lyons
|
85
|
81%
|
26
|
81%
|
Oscar McInerney
|
106
|
81%
|
25
|
78%
|
Deven Robertson
|
79
|
78%
|
20
|
63%
|
Rhys Mathieson
|
84
|
79%
|
17
|
53%
|
Dayne Zorko
|
125
|
84%
|
13
|
41%
|
Zac Bailey
|
68
|
77%
|
11
|
34%
|
Hugh McCluggage
|
81
|
76%
|
9
|
28%
|
Joe Daniher
|
47
|
91%
|
7
|
22%
Kick-ins (play on): Grant Birchall 3 (0), Daniel Rich 1 (1).
GWS
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Jacob Hopper
|
114
|
81%
|
25
|
78%
|
Josh Kelly
|
108
|
90%
|
22
|
69%
|
Shane Mumford
|
36
|
60%
|
18
|
56%
|
Callan Ward
|
119
|
74%
|
18
|
56%
|
Tim Taranto
|
143
|
81%
|
17
|
53%
|
Matt Flynn
|
61
|
78%
|
14
|
44%
|
Tom Green
|
51
|
75%
|
14
|
44%
Kick-ins (play on): Isaac Cumming 8 (4), Lachie Ash 3 (2), Lachie Whitfield 2 (2), Sam Reid 2 (1).
St Kilda v North Melbourne
Centre bounces: 24
St Kilda
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Paddy Ryder
|
83
|
75%
|
21
|
88%
|
Luke Dunstan
|
140
|
84%
|
20
|
83%
|
Jack Steele
|
118
|
82%
|
20
|
83%
|
Brad Crouch
|
118
|
79%
|
19
|
79%
|
Jack Sinclair
|
81
|
75%
|
9
|
38%
|
Sebastian Ross
|
54
|
83%
|
3
|
13%
|
Josh Battle
|
62
|
74%
|
3
|
13%
|
Jack Higgins
|
42
|
76%
|
1
|
4%
Kick-ins (play on): Dougal Howard 3 (3), Jimmy Webster 2 (0), Bradley Hill 1 (1), Callum Wilkie 1 (1), Tom Highmore 1 (0).
North Melbourne
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Todd Goldstein
|
70
|
88%
|
20
|
83%
|
Jy Simpkin
|
103
|
85%
|
19
|
79%
|
Ben Cunnington
|
76
|
85%
|
17
|
71%
|
Tarryn Thomas
|
92
|
75%
|
16
|
67%
|
Luke Davies-Uniacke
|
94
|
82%
|
14
|
58%
|
Tom Powell
|
64
|
73%
|
6
|
25%
|
Tom Campbell
|
49
|
70%
|
4
|
17%
Kick-ins (play on): Aaron 8 (8), Jack Ziebell 7 (7), Shaun Atley 1 (1).
Gold Coast Suns v Hawthorn
Centre bounces: 32
Gold Coast
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Zac Smith
|
51
|
73%
|
28
|
88%
|
Touk Miller
|
160
|
89%
|
22
|
69%
|
Hugh Greenwood
|
72
|
79%
|
18
|
56%
|
Sam Flanders
|
84
|
73%
|
16
|
50%
|
David Swallow
|
92
|
79%
|
14
|
44%
|
Lachie Weller
|
62
|
75%
|
9
|
28%
|
Izak Rankine
|
99
|
80%
|
9
|
28%
|
Noah Anderson
|
67
|
69%
|
7
|
22%
|
Chris Burgess
|
53
|
82%
|
4
|
13%
|
Nick Holman
|
51
|
78%
|
1
|
3%
Kick-ins (play on): Jack Lukosius 4 (4), Wil Powell 4 (2), Lachie Weller 1 (1), Oleg Markov 1 (1).
Hawthorn
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Ned Reeves
|
81
|
70%
|
25
|
78%
|
Tom Mitchell
|
76
|
76%
|
24
|
75%
|
James Worpel
|
87
|
76%
|
24
|
75%
|
Chad Wingard
|
98
|
73%
|
17
|
53%
|
James Cousins
|
75
|
80%
|
15
|
47%
|
Liam Shiels
|
114
|
82%
|
8
|
25%
|
Ben McEvoy
|
104
|
82%
|
7
|
22%
|
Jarman Impey
|
53
|
86%
|
3
|
9%
|
Luke Breust
|
50
|
79%
|
2
|
6%
|
Shaun Burgoyne
|
65
|
75%
|
2
|
6%
|
Tom Phillips
|
76
|
83%
|
1
|
3%
Kick-ins (play on): Blake Hardwick 6 (4), Jack Scrimshaw 3 (1), Shaun Burgoyne 1 (1), Sam Frost 1 (1).
West Coast Eagles v Essendon
Centre bounces: 27
West Coast
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Nic Naitanui
|
117
|
70%
|
22
|
81%
|
Jack Redden
|
92
|
84%
|
20
|
74%
|
Elliot Yeo
|
61
|
64%
|
19
|
70%
|
Dom Sheed
|
135
|
86%
|
17
|
63%
|
Andrew Gaff
|
81
|
93%
|
10
|
37%
|
Brendon Ah Chee
|
40
|
86%
|
10
|
37%
|
Tim Kelly
|
33
|
21%
|
5
|
19%
|
Bailey J. Williams
|
34
|
62%
|
5
|
19%
Kick-ins (play on): Shannon Hurn 9 (9), Jackson Nelson 4 (4), Josh Rotham 1 (1), Brad Sheppard 1 (1).
Essendon
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Darcy Parish
|
122
|
77%
|
23
|
85%
|
Zach Merrett
|
132
|
81%
|
22
|
81%
|
Andrew Phillips
|
72
|
77%
|
22
|
81%
|
Kyle Langford
|
123
|
88%
|
19
|
70%
|
Andrew McGrath
|
71
|
77%
|
14
|
52%
|
Jake Stringer
|
64
|
85%
|
4
|
15%
|
Alec Waterman
|
58
|
78%
|
2
|
7%
|
Nik Cox
|
46
|
82%
|
2
|
7%
Kick-ins (play on): Jordan Ridley 3 (3), Mason Redman 1 (1), Jayden Laverde 1 (1).
Richmond v Adelaide Crows
Centre bounces: 33
Richmond
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Dion Prestia
|
70
|
74%
|
23
|
70%
|
Trent Cotchin
|
109
|
72%
|
23
|
70%
|
Dustin Martin
|
92
|
83%
|
21
|
64%
|
Toby Nankervis
|
90
|
79%
|
21
|
64%
|
Riley Collier-Dawkins
|
63
|
72%
|
16
|
48%
|
Shai Bolton
|
107
|
85%
|
15
|
45%
|
Mabior Chol
|
62
|
66%
|
10
|
30%
|
Callum Coleman-Jones
|
76
|
76%
|
2
|
6%
|
Liam Baker
|
85
|
83%
|
1
|
3%
Kick-ins (play on): Nick Vlastuin 5 (4), Jayden Short 4 (1), Nathan Broad 1 (1), Bachar Houli 1 (1).
Adelaide
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Rory Laird
|
75
|
73%
|
27
|
82%
|
Ben Keays
|
129
|
90%
|
27
|
82%
|
Reilly O'Brien
|
97
|
85%
|
26
|
79%
|
Rory Sloane
|
97
|
81%
|
24
|
73%
|
Paul Seedsman
|
53
|
78%
|
11
|
33%
|
Harry Schoenberg
|
58
|
73%
|
10
|
30%
|
Riley Thilthorpe
|
54
|
81%
|
7
|
21%
Kick-ins (play on): Brodie Smith 5 (5), Luke Brown 2 (2), Chayce Jones 2 (2).
Sydney Swans v Carlton
Centre bounces: 30
Sydney
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Callum Sinclair
|
73
|
85%
|
26
|
87%
|
James Rowbottom
|
75
|
75%
|
24
|
80%
|
Callum Mills
|
100
|
86%
|
22
|
73%
|
Josh P. Kennedy
|
105
|
75%
|
21
|
70%
|
Luke Parker
|
96
|
80%
|
17
|
57%
|
Hayden McLean
|
41
|
89%
|
4
|
13%
|
Chad Warner
|
52
|
66%
|
3
|
10%
|
Oliver Florent
|
71
|
76%
|
3
|
10%
Kick-ins (play on): Jordan Dawson 6 (4), Jake Lloyd 5 (5), Harry Cunningham 1 (1).
Carlton
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Patrick Cripps
|
120
|
83%
|
25
|
83%
|
Sam Walsh
|
100
|
86%
|
24
|
80%
|
Marc Pittonet
|
41
|
74%
|
21
|
70%
|
Ed Curnow
|
72
|
87%
|
21
|
70%
|
Will Setterfield
|
60
|
73%
|
17
|
57%
|
Tom De Koning
|
45
|
83%
|
9
|
30%
|
Jack Martin
|
56
|
76%
|
3
|
10%
Kick-ins (play on): Zac Williams 4 (3), Nic Newman 3 (3), Adam Saad 1 (1), Liam Stocker 1 (1), Jacob Weitering 1 (1).
Port Adelaide v Fremantle
Centre bounces: 31
Port Adelaide
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Peter Ladhams
|
103
|
89%
|
25
|
81%
|
Willem Drew
|
48
|
79%
|
22
|
71%
|
Ollie Wines
|
121
|
75%
|
21
|
68%
|
Travis Boak
|
87
|
85%
|
20
|
65%
|
Karl Amon
|
117
|
71%
|
12
|
39%
|
Robbie Gray
|
93
|
82%
|
11
|
35%
|
Connor Rozee
|
63
|
80%
|
6
|
19%
|
Charlie Dixon
|
98
|
93%
|
6
|
19%
|
Sam Powell-Pepper
|
93
|
66%
|
1
|
3%
Kick-ins (play on): Trent McKenzie 5 (5), Tom Jonas 5 (3), Dan Houston 3 (3), Ryan Burton 1 (1), Riley Bonner 1 (1).
Fremantle
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Sean Darcy
|
84
|
81%
|
25
|
81%
|
Nat Fyfe
|
91
|
86%
|
24
|
77%
|
Caleb Serong
|
46
|
71%
|
20
|
65%
|
Michael Walters
|
63
|
86%
|
17
|
55%
|
Andrew Brayshaw
|
95
|
78%
|
15
|
48%
|
David Mundy
|
88
|
70%
|
13
|
42%
|
Rory Lobb
|
46
|
100%
|
4
|
13%
|
Adam Cerra
|
87
|
81%
|
4
|
13%
|
Josh Treacy
|
38
|
80%
|
2
|
6%
Kick-ins (play on): Luke Ryan 6 (5), Nathan Wilson 1 (1).
