IF THERE’S one thing AFL Fantasy coaches like, it’s fielding players who have a sweet role for scoring bulk Fantasy points. Midfielders with high centre bounce attendances (CBAs) and defenders playing on when kicking the ball in from a behind are massive winners.

Following CBAs gives an insight into who is among the preferred midfield group for each club. For Fantasy coaches, this gives a peek into the roles of a range of players. Usually midfielders are the higher point scorers and targeting those spending time on the ball can help with boosting the scores.

A kick-in from within the square doesn’t count as a kick on the stat sheet, but when it is taken from outside of the square, the +3 will be added to a player’s Fantasy score.

The round 11 CBAs and kick-in stats, thanks to Champion Data, are below.

Western Bulldogs v Melbourne

Centre bounces: 25

Western Bulldogs

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Jordon Sweet

31

67%

21

84%

Jack Macrae

147

86%

20

80%

Tom Liberatore

78

77%

19

76%

Marcus Bontempelli

120

84%

19

76%

Bailey Smith

85

78%

9

36%

Patrick Lipinski

95

79%

7

28%

Tim English

96

82%

4

16%

Lachie Hunter

93

81%

1

4%

 

Kick-ins (play on): Bailey Dale 5 (5), Caleb Daniel 3 (3), Bailey Williams 1 (0).

Melbourne

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

James Harmes

97

87%

22

88%

Clayton Oliver

115

93%

21

84%

Christian Petracca

85

92%

20

80%

Max Gawn

118

84%

17

68%

Luke Jackson

35

75%

8

32%

James Jordon

71

70%

7

28%

Jake Melksham

37

63%

3

12%

Alex Neal-Bullen

76

71%

2

8%

 

Kick-ins (play on): Steven May 9 (9), Trent Rivers 1 (1), Christian Salem 1 (1).

Collingwood v Geelong Cats

Centre bounces: 18

Collingwood

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Jack Crisp

110

88%

17

94%

Jordan De Goey

109

84%

13

72%

Darcy Cameron

104

91%

11

61%

Brayden Sier

92

65%

10

56%

Steele Sidebottom

106

92%

8

44%

Brodie Grundy

69

48%

7

39%

Josh Daicos

51

82%

5

28%

Trent Bianco

71

63%

1

6%

 

Kick-ins (play on): Darcy Moore 4 (4), Chris Mayne 5 (2), Jordan Roughead 2 (1), Isaac Quaynor 1 (1), Brayden Maynard 1 (0).

Geelong

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Joel Selwood

98

86%

16

89%

Brandan Parfitt

93

73%

15

83%

Quinton Narkle

63

83%

14

78%

Rhys Stanley

91

64%

11

61%

Esava Ratugolea

28

73%

7

39%

Shaun Higgins

115

85%

6

33%

Sam Menegola

63

84%

3

17%

 

Kick-ins (play on): Zach Tuohy 8 (8), Lachie Henderson 3 (3), Tom Stewart 4 (3).

Brisbane Lions v GWS Giants

Centre bounces: 32

Brisbane

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Jarryd Lyons

85

81%

26

81%

Oscar McInerney

106

81%

25

78%

Deven Robertson

79

78%

20

63%

Rhys Mathieson

84

79%

17

53%

Dayne Zorko

125

84%

13

41%

Zac Bailey

68

77%

11

34%

Hugh McCluggage

81

76%

9

28%

Joe Daniher

47

91%

7

22%

 

Kick-ins (play on): Grant Birchall 3 (0), Daniel Rich 1 (1).

GWS

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Jacob Hopper

114

81%

25

78%

Josh Kelly

108

90%

22

69%

Shane Mumford

36

60%

18

56%

Callan Ward

119

74%

18

56%

Tim Taranto

143

81%

17

53%

Matt Flynn

61

78%

14

44%

Tom Green

51

75%

14

44%

 

Kick-ins (play on): Isaac Cumming 8 (4), Lachie Ash 3 (2), Lachie Whitfield 2 (2), Sam Reid 2 (1).

St Kilda v North Melbourne

Centre bounces: 24

St Kilda

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Paddy Ryder

83

75%

21

88%

Luke Dunstan

140

84%

20

83%

Jack Steele

118

82%

20

83%

Brad Crouch

118

79%

19

79%

Jack Sinclair

81

75%

9

38%

Sebastian Ross

54

83%

3

13%

Josh Battle

62

74%

3

13%

Jack Higgins

42

76%

1

4%

 

Kick-ins (play on): Dougal Howard 3 (3), Jimmy Webster 2 (0), Bradley Hill 1 (1), Callum Wilkie 1 (1), Tom Highmore 1 (0).

North Melbourne

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Todd Goldstein

70

88%

20

83%

Jy Simpkin

103

85%

19

79%

Ben Cunnington

76

85%

17

71%

Tarryn Thomas

92

75%

16

67%

Luke Davies-Uniacke

94

82%

14

58%

Tom Powell

64

73%

6

25%

Tom Campbell

49

70%

4

17%

 

Kick-ins (play on): Aaron 8 (8), Jack Ziebell 7 (7), Shaun Atley 1 (1).

Gold Coast Suns v Hawthorn

Centre bounces: 32

Gold Coast

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Zac Smith

51

73%

28

88%

Touk Miller

160

89%

22

69%

Hugh Greenwood

72

79%

18

56%

Sam Flanders

84

73%

16

50%

David Swallow

92

79%

14

44%

Lachie Weller

62

75%

9

28%

Izak Rankine

99

80%

9

28%

Noah Anderson

67

69%

7

22%

Chris Burgess

53

82%

4

13%

Nick Holman

51

78%

1

3%

 

Kick-ins (play on): Jack Lukosius 4 (4), Wil Powell 4 (2), Lachie Weller 1 (1), Oleg Markov 1 (1).

Hawthorn

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Ned Reeves

81

70%

25

78%

Tom Mitchell

76

76%

24

75%

James Worpel

87

76%

24

75%

Chad Wingard

98

73%

17

53%

James Cousins

75

80%

15

47%

Liam Shiels

114

82%

8

25%

Ben McEvoy

104

82%

7

22%

Jarman Impey

53

86%

3

9%

Luke Breust

50

79%

2

6%

Shaun Burgoyne

65

75%

2

6%

Tom Phillips

76

83%

1

3%

 

Kick-ins (play on): Blake Hardwick 6 (4), Jack Scrimshaw 3 (1), Shaun Burgoyne 1 (1), Sam Frost 1 (1).

West Coast Eagles v Essendon

Centre bounces: 27

West Coast

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Nic Naitanui

117

70%

22

81%

Jack Redden

92

84%

20

74%

Elliot Yeo

61

64%

19

70%

Dom Sheed

135

86%

17

63%

Andrew Gaff

81

93%

10

37%

Brendon Ah Chee

40

86%

10

37%

Tim Kelly

33

21%

5

19%

Bailey J. Williams

34

62%

5

19%

 

Kick-ins (play on): Shannon Hurn 9 (9), Jackson Nelson 4 (4), Josh Rotham 1 (1), Brad Sheppard 1 (1).

Essendon

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Darcy Parish

122

77%

23

85%

Zach Merrett

132

81%

22

81%

Andrew Phillips

72

77%

22

81%

Kyle Langford

123

88%

19

70%

Andrew McGrath

71

77%

14

52%

Jake Stringer

64

85%

4

15%

Alec Waterman

58

78%

2

7%

Nik Cox

46

82%

2

7%

 

Kick-ins (play on): Jordan Ridley 3 (3), Mason Redman 1 (1), Jayden Laverde 1 (1).

Richmond v Adelaide Crows

Centre bounces: 33

Richmond

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Dion Prestia

70

74%

23

70%

Trent Cotchin

109

72%

23

70%

Dustin Martin

92

83%

21

64%

Toby Nankervis

90

79%

21

64%

Riley Collier-Dawkins

63

72%

16

48%

Shai Bolton

107

85%

15

45%

Mabior Chol

62

66%

10

30%

Callum Coleman-Jones

76

76%

2

6%

Liam Baker

85

83%

1

3%

 

Kick-ins (play on): Nick Vlastuin 5 (4), Jayden Short 4 (1), Nathan Broad 1 (1), Bachar Houli 1 (1).

Adelaide

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Rory Laird

75

73%

27

82%

Ben Keays

129

90%

27

82%

Reilly O'Brien

97

85%

26

79%

Rory Sloane

97

81%

24

73%

Paul Seedsman

53

78%

11

33%

Harry Schoenberg

58

73%

10

30%

Riley Thilthorpe

54

81%

7

21%

 

Kick-ins (play on): Brodie Smith 5 (5), Luke Brown 2 (2), Chayce Jones 2 (2).

Sydney Swans v Carlton

Centre bounces: 30

Sydney

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Callum Sinclair

73

85%

26

87%

James Rowbottom

75

75%

24

80%

Callum Mills

100

86%

22

73%

Josh P. Kennedy

105

75%

21

70%

Luke Parker

96

80%

17

57%

Hayden McLean

41

89%

4

13%

Chad Warner

52

66%

3

10%

Oliver Florent

71

76%

3

10%

 

Kick-ins (play on): Jordan Dawson 6 (4), Jake Lloyd 5 (5), Harry Cunningham 1 (1).

Carlton

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Patrick Cripps

120

83%

25

83%

Sam Walsh

100

86%

24

80%

Marc Pittonet

41

74%

21

70%

Ed Curnow

72

87%

21

70%

Will Setterfield

60

73%

17

57%

Tom De Koning

45

83%

9

30%

Jack Martin

56

76%

3

10%

 

Kick-ins (play on): Zac Williams 4 (3), Nic Newman 3 (3), Adam Saad 1 (1), Liam Stocker 1 (1), Jacob Weitering 1 (1).

Port Adelaide v Fremantle

Centre bounces: 31

Port Adelaide

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Peter Ladhams

103

89%

25

81%

Willem Drew

48

79%

22

71%

Ollie Wines

121

75%

21

68%

Travis Boak

87

85%

20

65%

Karl Amon

117

71%

12

39%

Robbie Gray

93

82%

11

35%

Connor Rozee

63

80%

6

19%

Charlie Dixon

98

93%

6

19%

Sam Powell-Pepper

93

66%

1

3%

 

Kick-ins (play on): Trent McKenzie 5 (5), Tom Jonas 5 (3), Dan Houston 3 (3), Ryan Burton 1 (1), Riley Bonner 1 (1).

Fremantle

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Sean Darcy

84

81%

25

81%

Nat Fyfe

91

86%

24

77%

Caleb Serong

46

71%

20

65%

Michael Walters

63

86%

17

55%

Andrew Brayshaw

95

78%

15

48%

David Mundy

88

70%

13

42%

Rory Lobb

46

100%

4

13%

Adam Cerra

87

81%

4

13%

Josh Treacy

38

80%

2

6%

 

Kick-ins (play on): Luke Ryan 6 (5), Nathan Wilson 1 (1).


