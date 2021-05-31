IF THERE’S one thing AFL Fantasy coaches like, it’s fielding players who have a sweet role for scoring bulk Fantasy points. Midfielders with high centre bounce attendances (CBAs) and defenders playing on when kicking the ball in from a behind are massive winners.

Following CBAs gives an insight into who is among the preferred midfield group for each club. For Fantasy coaches, this gives a peek into the roles of a range of players. Usually midfielders are the higher point scorers and targeting those spending time on the ball can help with boosting the scores.

A kick-in from within the square doesn’t count as a kick on the stat sheet, but when it is taken from outside of the square, the +3 will be added to a player’s Fantasy score.

The round 11 CBAs and kick-in stats, thanks to Champion Data, are below.

Western Bulldogs v Melbourne

Centre bounces: 25

Western Bulldogs

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Jordon Sweet 31 67% 21 84% Jack Macrae 147 86% 20 80% Tom Liberatore 78 77% 19 76% Marcus Bontempelli 120 84% 19 76% Bailey Smith 85 78% 9 36% Patrick Lipinski 95 79% 7 28% Tim English 96 82% 4 16% Lachie Hunter 93 81% 1 4%

Kick-ins (play on): Bailey Dale 5 (5), Caleb Daniel 3 (3), Bailey Williams 1 (0).

Melbourne

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% James Harmes 97 87% 22 88% Clayton Oliver 115 93% 21 84% Christian Petracca 85 92% 20 80% Max Gawn 118 84% 17 68% Luke Jackson 35 75% 8 32% James Jordon 71 70% 7 28% Jake Melksham 37 63% 3 12% Alex Neal-Bullen 76 71% 2 8%

Kick-ins (play on): Steven May 9 (9), Trent Rivers 1 (1), Christian Salem 1 (1).

Collingwood v Geelong Cats

Centre bounces: 18

Collingwood

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Jack Crisp 110 88% 17 94% Jordan De Goey 109 84% 13 72% Darcy Cameron 104 91% 11 61% Brayden Sier 92 65% 10 56% Steele Sidebottom 106 92% 8 44% Brodie Grundy 69 48% 7 39% Josh Daicos 51 82% 5 28% Trent Bianco 71 63% 1 6%

Kick-ins (play on): Darcy Moore 4 (4), Chris Mayne 5 (2), Jordan Roughead 2 (1), Isaac Quaynor 1 (1), Brayden Maynard 1 (0).

Geelong

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Joel Selwood 98 86% 16 89% Brandan Parfitt 93 73% 15 83% Quinton Narkle 63 83% 14 78% Rhys Stanley 91 64% 11 61% Esava Ratugolea 28 73% 7 39% Shaun Higgins 115 85% 6 33% Sam Menegola 63 84% 3 17%

Kick-ins (play on): Zach Tuohy 8 (8), Lachie Henderson 3 (3), Tom Stewart 4 (3).

Brisbane Lions v GWS Giants

Centre bounces: 32

Brisbane

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Jarryd Lyons 85 81% 26 81% Oscar McInerney 106 81% 25 78% Deven Robertson 79 78% 20 63% Rhys Mathieson 84 79% 17 53% Dayne Zorko 125 84% 13 41% Zac Bailey 68 77% 11 34% Hugh McCluggage 81 76% 9 28% Joe Daniher 47 91% 7 22%

Kick-ins (play on): Grant Birchall 3 (0), Daniel Rich 1 (1).

GWS

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Jacob Hopper 114 81% 25 78% Josh Kelly 108 90% 22 69% Shane Mumford 36 60% 18 56% Callan Ward 119 74% 18 56% Tim Taranto 143 81% 17 53% Matt Flynn 61 78% 14 44% Tom Green 51 75% 14 44%

Kick-ins (play on): Isaac Cumming 8 (4), Lachie Ash 3 (2), Lachie Whitfield 2 (2), Sam Reid 2 (1).

St Kilda v North Melbourne

Centre bounces: 24

St Kilda

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Paddy Ryder 83 75% 21 88% Luke Dunstan 140 84% 20 83% Jack Steele 118 82% 20 83% Brad Crouch 118 79% 19 79% Jack Sinclair 81 75% 9 38% Sebastian Ross 54 83% 3 13% Josh Battle 62 74% 3 13% Jack Higgins 42 76% 1 4%

Kick-ins (play on): Dougal Howard 3 (3), Jimmy Webster 2 (0), Bradley Hill 1 (1), Callum Wilkie 1 (1), Tom Highmore 1 (0).

North Melbourne

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Todd Goldstein 70 88% 20 83% Jy Simpkin 103 85% 19 79% Ben Cunnington 76 85% 17 71% Tarryn Thomas 92 75% 16 67% Luke Davies-Uniacke 94 82% 14 58% Tom Powell 64 73% 6 25% Tom Campbell 49 70% 4 17%

Kick-ins (play on): Aaron 8 (8), Jack Ziebell 7 (7), Shaun Atley 1 (1).

Gold Coast Suns v Hawthorn

Centre bounces: 32

Gold Coast

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Zac Smith 51 73% 28 88% Touk Miller 160 89% 22 69% Hugh Greenwood 72 79% 18 56% Sam Flanders 84 73% 16 50% David Swallow 92 79% 14 44% Lachie Weller 62 75% 9 28% Izak Rankine 99 80% 9 28% Noah Anderson 67 69% 7 22% Chris Burgess 53 82% 4 13% Nick Holman 51 78% 1 3%

Kick-ins (play on): Jack Lukosius 4 (4), Wil Powell 4 (2), Lachie Weller 1 (1), Oleg Markov 1 (1).

Hawthorn

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Ned Reeves 81 70% 25 78% Tom Mitchell 76 76% 24 75% James Worpel 87 76% 24 75% Chad Wingard 98 73% 17 53% James Cousins 75 80% 15 47% Liam Shiels 114 82% 8 25% Ben McEvoy 104 82% 7 22% Jarman Impey 53 86% 3 9% Luke Breust 50 79% 2 6% Shaun Burgoyne 65 75% 2 6% Tom Phillips 76 83% 1 3%

Kick-ins (play on): Blake Hardwick 6 (4), Jack Scrimshaw 3 (1), Shaun Burgoyne 1 (1), Sam Frost 1 (1).

West Coast Eagles v Essendon

Centre bounces: 27

West Coast

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Nic Naitanui 117 70% 22 81% Jack Redden 92 84% 20 74% Elliot Yeo 61 64% 19 70% Dom Sheed 135 86% 17 63% Andrew Gaff 81 93% 10 37% Brendon Ah Chee 40 86% 10 37% Tim Kelly 33 21% 5 19% Bailey J. Williams 34 62% 5 19%

Kick-ins (play on): Shannon Hurn 9 (9), Jackson Nelson 4 (4), Josh Rotham 1 (1), Brad Sheppard 1 (1).

Essendon

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Darcy Parish 122 77% 23 85% Zach Merrett 132 81% 22 81% Andrew Phillips 72 77% 22 81% Kyle Langford 123 88% 19 70% Andrew McGrath 71 77% 14 52% Jake Stringer 64 85% 4 15% Alec Waterman 58 78% 2 7% Nik Cox 46 82% 2 7%

Kick-ins (play on): Jordan Ridley 3 (3), Mason Redman 1 (1), Jayden Laverde 1 (1).

Richmond v Adelaide Crows

Centre bounces: 33

Richmond

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Dion Prestia 70 74% 23 70% Trent Cotchin 109 72% 23 70% Dustin Martin 92 83% 21 64% Toby Nankervis 90 79% 21 64% Riley Collier-Dawkins 63 72% 16 48% Shai Bolton 107 85% 15 45% Mabior Chol 62 66% 10 30% Callum Coleman-Jones 76 76% 2 6% Liam Baker 85 83% 1 3%

Kick-ins (play on): Nick Vlastuin 5 (4), Jayden Short 4 (1), Nathan Broad 1 (1), Bachar Houli 1 (1).

Adelaide

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Rory Laird 75 73% 27 82% Ben Keays 129 90% 27 82% Reilly O'Brien 97 85% 26 79% Rory Sloane 97 81% 24 73% Paul Seedsman 53 78% 11 33% Harry Schoenberg 58 73% 10 30% Riley Thilthorpe 54 81% 7 21%

Kick-ins (play on): Brodie Smith 5 (5), Luke Brown 2 (2), Chayce Jones 2 (2).

Sydney Swans v Carlton

Centre bounces: 30

Sydney

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Callum Sinclair 73 85% 26 87% James Rowbottom 75 75% 24 80% Callum Mills 100 86% 22 73% Josh P. Kennedy 105 75% 21 70% Luke Parker 96 80% 17 57% Hayden McLean 41 89% 4 13% Chad Warner 52 66% 3 10% Oliver Florent 71 76% 3 10%

Kick-ins (play on): Jordan Dawson 6 (4), Jake Lloyd 5 (5), Harry Cunningham 1 (1).

Carlton

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Patrick Cripps 120 83% 25 83% Sam Walsh 100 86% 24 80% Marc Pittonet 41 74% 21 70% Ed Curnow 72 87% 21 70% Will Setterfield 60 73% 17 57% Tom De Koning 45 83% 9 30% Jack Martin 56 76% 3 10%

Kick-ins (play on): Zac Williams 4 (3), Nic Newman 3 (3), Adam Saad 1 (1), Liam Stocker 1 (1), Jacob Weitering 1 (1).

Port Adelaide v Fremantle

Centre bounces: 31

Port Adelaide

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Peter Ladhams 103 89% 25 81% Willem Drew 48 79% 22 71% Ollie Wines 121 75% 21 68% Travis Boak 87 85% 20 65% Karl Amon 117 71% 12 39% Robbie Gray 93 82% 11 35% Connor Rozee 63 80% 6 19% Charlie Dixon 98 93% 6 19% Sam Powell-Pepper 93 66% 1 3%

Kick-ins (play on): Trent McKenzie 5 (5), Tom Jonas 5 (3), Dan Houston 3 (3), Ryan Burton 1 (1), Riley Bonner 1 (1).

Fremantle

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Sean Darcy 84 81% 25 81% Nat Fyfe 91 86% 24 77% Caleb Serong 46 71% 20 65% Michael Walters 63 86% 17 55% Andrew Brayshaw 95 78% 15 48% David Mundy 88 70% 13 42% Rory Lobb 46 100% 4 13% Adam Cerra 87 81% 4 13% Josh Treacy 38 80% 2 6%

Kick-ins (play on): Luke Ryan 6 (5), Nathan Wilson 1 (1).



Get expert advice from The Traders throughout the season in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on Twitter and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.