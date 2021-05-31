Round 11 nominees:
- Eddie Betts (Carlton)
- Bobby Hill (GWS Giants)
- Taylor Walker (Adelaide Crows)
Round 11 voting has closed. Round 12 voting opens Monday, June 7 at 3pm.
Check out the three best goals from round 11
Round 11 nominees:
Round 11 voting has closed. Round 12 voting opens Monday, June 7 at 3pm.
This content is unavailable in your region. You can access more content with Watch AFL
You need a Live Pass subscription.
From 2019, fans will no longer be able to subscribe to AFL Live Pass through the AFL website. However, you can still subscribe via the Apple App Store or the Google Play.