IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards look at all the big news after another huge round day of football.
In this episode ...
- The latest on the COVID crisis and the changing fixture
- Where will the blockbuster clash between Melbourne and Brisbane be played?
- A big Demon will be an All-Australian again. Is he becoming one of the greats?
- What is wrong with West Coast?
0:27 – COVID fixturing issues for AFL are 'here to stay'
1:48 – Round 12 scheduling and footy's relationship with state governments
3:48 – Max Gawn having yet another brilliant season
5:41 – Max Gawn or Dean Cox?
8:09 – The Eagles' fade-outs may cost them their season
10:41 – Where is it all going wrong for West Coast?