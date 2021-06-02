CAN anyone catch Riley Beveridge at the top of the leaderboard? Nat Edwards is snapping at his heels, and could make up some ground thanks to one bold tip.

Nat is one of four experts tipping Brisbane to take the wind out of high-flying Melbourne's sails, while one game evenly split our experts.

See who else our experts tipped below.

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Melbourne - eight points
Sydney
Adelaide
Richmond
West Coast
Western Bulldogs

Last week: 7
Total: 72

NAT EDWARDS

Brisbane - five points 
Sydney
Adelaide
Richmond
West Coast 
Western Bulldogs 

Last week: 7
Total: 70

MITCH CLEARY

Melbourne - eight points 
Sydney
Adelaide
Richmond 
West Coast
Western Bulldogs 

Last week: 7
Total: 70

KANE CORNES

Brisbane - three points
Sydney
Adelaide
Richmond
Carlton
Western Bulldogs 

Last week: 6
Total: 68

DAISY PEARCE

Melbourne – 17 points
Sydney
Adelaide
Essendon
Carlton
Western Bulldogs

Last week: 7
Total: 68

CALLUM TWOMEY

Melbourne - 12 points
Sydney
Adelaide
Richmond
Carlton
Western Bulldogs

Last week: 7
Total: 68

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Melbourne - six points 
Sydney
Adelaide
Essendon
West Coast
Western Bulldogs 

Last week: 7
Total: 67

MICHAEL WHITING

Brisbane – eight points
Sydney
Adelaide
Richmond
Carlton
Western Bulldogs

Last week: 7
Total: 67

DAMIAN BARRETT

Brisbane - 17 points
Sydney 
Adelaide
Essendon
West Coast
Western Bulldogs

Last week: 7
Total: 65

MATTHEW LLOYD

Melbourne - eight points
Sydney
Adelaide
Richmond
Carlton
Western Bulldogs 

Last week: 7
Total: 65

SARAH BLACK

Melbourne - 15 points
Sydney
Adelaide
Richmond
West Coast
Western Bulldogs
 

Last week: 7
Total: 63

ANDREW KRAKOUER

Melbourne - 22 points
Sydney
Adelaide
Richmond
Carlton
Western Bulldogs

Last week: 7
Total: 62

TOTALS

Melbourne 8-4 Brisbane
St Kilda 0-12 Sydney
Adelaide 12-0 Collingwood 
Essendon 3-9 Richmond
Carlton 6-6 West Coast 
Fremantle 0-12 Western Bulldogs

