CAN anyone catch Riley Beveridge at the top of the leaderboard? Nat Edwards is snapping at his heels, and could make up some ground thanks to one bold tip.
Nat is one of four experts tipping Brisbane to take the wind out of high-flying Melbourne's sails, while one game evenly split our experts.
See who else our experts tipped below.
RILEY BEVERIDGE
Melbourne - eight points
Sydney
Adelaide
Richmond
West Coast
Western Bulldogs
Last week: 7
Total: 72
NAT EDWARDS
Brisbane - five points
Sydney
Adelaide
Richmond
West Coast
Western Bulldogs
Total: 70
MITCH CLEARY
Melbourne - eight points
Sydney
Adelaide
Richmond
West Coast
Western Bulldogs
Last week: 7
Total: 70
KANE CORNES
Brisbane - three points
Sydney
Adelaide
Richmond
Carlton
Western Bulldogs
Last week: 6
Total: 68
DAISY PEARCE
Melbourne – 17 points
Sydney
Adelaide
Essendon
Carlton
Western Bulldogs
Last week: 7
Total: 68
CALLUM TWOMEY
Melbourne - 12 points
Sydney
Adelaide
Richmond
Carlton
Western Bulldogs
Last week: 7
Total: 68
NATHAN SCHMOOK
Melbourne - six points
Sydney
Adelaide
Essendon
West Coast
Western Bulldogs
Last week: 7
Total: 67
MICHAEL WHITING
Brisbane – eight points
Sydney
Adelaide
Richmond
Carlton
Western Bulldogs
Last week: 7
Total: 67
DAMIAN BARRETT
Brisbane - 17 points
Sydney
Adelaide
Essendon
West Coast
Western Bulldogs
Last week: 7
Total: 65
MATTHEW LLOYD
Melbourne - eight points
Sydney
Adelaide
Richmond
Carlton
Western Bulldogs
Last week: 7
Total: 65
SARAH BLACK
Last week: 7
Total: 63
ANDREW KRAKOUER
Melbourne - 22 points
Sydney
Adelaide
Richmond
Carlton
Western Bulldogs
Last week: 7
Total: 62
TOTALS
Melbourne 8-4 Brisbane
St Kilda 0-12 Sydney
Adelaide 12-0 Collingwood
Essendon 3-9 Richmond
Carlton 6-6 West Coast
Fremantle 0-12 Western Bulldogs