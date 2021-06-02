Get your tips in: Our experts help find you a winner. Picture: AFL Media

CAN anyone catch Riley Beveridge at the top of the leaderboard? Nat Edwards is snapping at his heels, and could make up some ground thanks to one bold tip.

Nat is one of four experts tipping Brisbane to take the wind out of high-flying Melbourne's sails, while one game evenly split our experts.

See who else our experts tipped below.

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Melbourne - eight points

Sydney

Adelaide

Richmond

West Coast

Western Bulldogs

Last week: 7

Total: 72

NAT EDWARDS

Brisbane - five points

Sydney

Adelaide

Richmond

West Coast

Western Bulldogs

Last week: 7

Total: 70

MITCH CLEARY

Melbourne - eight points

Sydney

Adelaide

Richmond

West Coast

Western Bulldogs

Last week: 7

Total: 70

KANE CORNES

Brisbane - three points

Sydney

Adelaide

Richmond

Carlton

Western Bulldogs

Last week: 6

Total: 68

DAISY PEARCE

Melbourne – 17 points

Sydney

Adelaide

Essendon

Carlton

Western Bulldogs

Last week: 7

Total: 68

CALLUM TWOMEY

Melbourne - 12 points

Sydney

Adelaide

Richmond

Carlton

Western Bulldogs

Last week: 7

Total: 68

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Melbourne - six points

Sydney

Adelaide

Essendon

West Coast

Western Bulldogs

Last week: 7

Total: 67

MICHAEL WHITING

Brisbane – eight points

Sydney

Adelaide

Richmond

Carlton

Western Bulldogs

Last week: 7

Total: 67

DAMIAN BARRETT

Brisbane - 17 points

Sydney

Adelaide

Essendon

West Coast

Western Bulldogs

Last week: 7

Total: 65

MATTHEW LLOYD

Melbourne - eight points

Sydney

Adelaide

Richmond

Carlton

Western Bulldogs

Last week: 7

Total: 65

SARAH BLACK

Melbourne - 15 points

Sydney

Adelaide

Richmond

West Coast

Western Bulldogs

Last week: 7

Total: 63

ANDREW KRAKOUER

Melbourne - 22 points

Sydney

Adelaide

Richmond

Carlton

Western Bulldogs

Last week: 7

Total: 62

TOTALS

Melbourne 8-4 Brisbane

St Kilda 0-12 Sydney

Adelaide 12-0 Collingwood

Essendon 3-9 Richmond

Carlton 6-6 West Coast

Fremantle 0-12 Western Bulldogs