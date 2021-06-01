AFL Daily: Join Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards for our new podcast and be FIRST with all the news. Picture: AFL Media

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards look at all the big news after another huge round day of football.

In this episode ...

- Tickets are selling like hotcakes. A crowd of 50,000 could be at Dreamtime in the West

- Should the Dreamtime game be played around the country?

- When will Bombers gun Nik Cox get his Nab AFL Rising Star nom?

- Jeff Browne breaks silence and confirms 'Game of Thrones' plans for Collingwood

- Bevo's onto something: Senior coaches should not be part of the soft-cap



>> START LISTENING NOW

In this episode

0:26 – Could the Dreamtime match in Perth be a sellout?



2:40 – Should the Dreamtime game be shared?



6:50 – Collingwood's 'Game of Thrones' gathers momentum



8:26 – Will Jeff Browne be in power by the end of the season?



11:02 – Luke Beveridge's idea for coach-payment structure



12:46 – The 'loopholes' in Bevo's suggestion



14:20 – A look ahead to tonight's NAB AFL Mid-Season Draft