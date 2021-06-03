Toby Conway in action for Geelong Falcons during the NAB League clash with the Murray Bushrangers at Queen Elizabeth Oval on April 11, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

IT IS a swap of the Next Generation Academy prospects in this week's rolling NAB AFL Draft team of the year.

Jesse Motlop has entered the side after showing his talent so far this season as a small forward, including a three-goal game for South Fremantle's Colts side earlier in their campaign.

Motlop is the son of former Kangaroos and Port Adelaide forward Daniel Motlop, however he is not eligible to either club as a father-son. Instead, he is tied to Fremantle's Next Generation Academy program and is viewed as one of the leading NGA talents.

He has replaced Isaiah Dudley, who is in Adelaide's Academy, in the forward pocket of the rolling team.

Jesse Motlop, son of former Port Adelaide forward Daniel. Picture: AFLNT

As expected, the team loses two of its tall prospects, with key forward Jacob Edwards (pick one, North Melbourne) and ruckman Ned Moyle (pick five, Gold Coast) out of the side after being selected in the NAB AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft on Wednesday.

Moyle's stint in the rolling team lasted only a week, with Geelong Falcons big man Toby Conway recalled to lead the midfield department.

Meanwhile Neil Erasmus, who has averaged 28 disposals this season at Colts level, makes his way back into the team in a reshaped forward line that has seen small forward Josh Rachele take on a forward pocket.

Victoria's latest COVID-19 lockdown has put a pause on the NAB League over successive weekends just as the competition had resumed.