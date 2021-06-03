IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards look at all the big news after another huge round day of football.
0:27 – Demons v Lions blockbuster unpacked
1:13 – Melbourne's 'unsung hero'
4:04 – The ladder leaders' increased maturity
6:05 – Who will win tonight?
7:34 – Which young gun is leading the NAB AFL Rising Star race?
10:55 – Is the weekly nomination system the best way to choose the winner?
12:23 – Why Sunday looms as a must-win game for both Carlton and West Coast
15:05 – Do McKay and Cripps still need convincing their side is on the right path?