Crows players leave the field after the loss to Richmond in round 11, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

THE AFL will investigate claims Adelaide players and staff were not correctly wearing face masks on a flight home from Sydney.

The Crows played Richmond at Giants Stadium last Sunday and flew back to Adelaide directly after the match in western Sydney.

But the club received a tip-off from a passenger onboard the flight, claiming several members of the group were not appropriately wearing masks.

The Crows have asked the AFL to investigate those claims.

The passenger gave an interview to Triple M Adelaide's breakfast show, saying she was "disturbed" by what she saw.

"It was a complete disregard for the welfare of everyone on board," she said.

"The stewards asked them (the players) to put them (masks) on, yet they didn't comply with it.

"This is the part that was really disturbing, I overheard one of them saying 'don't forget tomorrow morning we've got to have our COVID tests'."

The Crows say they are fully cooperating with the AFL and will await the findings of the investigation.

"The club also acknowledges the government requirement for people to wear masks in airports and on all domestic commercial flights to minimise the risk of transmission of COVID-19," a Crows statement read.

"Our coaches, players and staff understand it is a privilege to be playing football during these times, as well as the need to adhere to protocols and guidance from health authorities."

Adelaide will host Collingwood on Saturday, with the Magpies receiving an exemption to fly to South Australia with Melbourne still under lockdown.