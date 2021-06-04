ANOTHER Friday night, another top-of-the-table blockbuster and this one has all the makings of a classic.
Neither Melbourne nor Brisbane have made any late changes, with Oskar Baker and Rhys Mathieson named as medical subs respectively.
Ladder-leaders Melbourne, fresh off beating the Western Bulldogs last week, hosts high-flying Brisbane at Giants Stadium.
The match, originally scheduled in Northern Territory, was moved to Sydney in the wake of the COVID outbreak in Victoria.
The Lions are riding a seven-game winning streak and have added Brownlow medallist Lachie Neale to their side, along with important defender Ryan Lester in place of Rhys Mathieson and James Madden.
Melbourne made just one change with last week's medical sub Tom Sparrow replacing the concussed Ed Langdon.
The Demons will also debut their amazing Indigenous jumper after last week they wore their traditional strip due to a clash with the Western Bulldogs.
With Indigenous stars Charlie Cameron and Kozzy Pickett at either end of the ground, get set for an absolute cracker to kick off the second week of Sir Doug Nicholls Round.
Melbourne v Brisbane at Giants Stadium, 7.50pm AEST
NO LATE CHANGES
MEDICAL SUBS
Melbourne: Oskar Baker
Brisbane: Rhys Mathieson