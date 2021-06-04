ANOTHER Friday night, another top-of-the-table blockbuster and this one has all the makings of a classic.

Ladder-leaders Melbourne, fresh off beating the Western Bulldogs last week, hosts high-flying Brisbane at Giants Stadium.

The match, originally scheduled in Northern Territory, was moved to Sydney in the wake of the COVID outbreak in Victoria.

Match Previews R12: Melbourne v Brisbane Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Demons and Lions at GIANTS Stadium

The Lions are riding a seven-game winning streak and have added Brownlow medallist Lachie Neale to their side, along with important defender Ryan Lester in place of Rhys Mathieson and James Madden.

Melbourne made just one change with last week's medical sub Tom Sparrow replacing the concussed Ed Langdon.

CELLAR-DWELLERS TO CONTENDERS How Lions, Demons have rebuilt

The Demons will also debut their amazing Indigenous jumper after last week they wore their traditional strip due to a clash with the Western Bulldogs.

With Indigenous stars Charlie Cameron and Kozzy Pickett at either end of the ground, get set for an absolute cracker to kick off the second week of Sir Doug Nicholls Round.