WHO WILL come out on top when Essendon and Richmond do battle under lights in their annual Dreamtime fixture?

The marquee clash of Sir Doug Nicholls Round has been moved from the MCG to Perth this year due to Victoria's COVID-19 outbreak - but it's no less exciting with Optus Stadium putting up the 'full house' sign after the game was sold out in a matter of hours.

The in-form Bombers are on a three-match winning streak, including a confidence-boosting win over West Coast last week, while the Tigers are coming off a comfortable victory over Adelaide in Sydney.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Match Previews R12: Essendon v Richmond Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the Dreamtime game between the Bombers and Tigers at Optus Stadium

Richmond has won its past 10 matches against Essendon, with six of those being Dreamtime clashes.

The average winning margin for the Tigers during that 10-match stretch has been 24.4 points.

Indigenous stars Shane Edwards and Marlion Pickett return for the Tigers, and skipper Trent Cotchin is also set to play after considering returning to Victoria earlier this week due to a family health issue.

Aaron Francis and last week's medical sub Brayden Ham are in for the Bombers, who dropped Brandon Zerk-Thatcher and will miss Will Snelling after thumb surgery.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Jack and the jumper: Riewoldt's surprising first for Sir Doug Nicholls Round Jack Riewoldt and Shane Edwards discuss 'Anglo' Jack's input into Richmond's Indigenous jumper

Essendon champions Michael Long and Gavin Wanganeen will lead the Long Walk ahead of the game, with the formalities to start at Victoria Gardens and proceed along the Swan River before crossing the Matagarup Bridge and arriving at Optus Stadium.

The Long Walk an important event that aims to focus attention on driving improved Indigenous health outcomes.

Essendon v Richmond at Optus Stadium, 5.40pm AWST

NO LATE CHANGES

MEDICAL SUBS

Essendon: Patrick Ambrose

Richmond: Daniel Rioli

