AN INCONSISTENT St Kilda is out to keep its finals hopes alive when it takes on Sydney at the SCG today from 1.45pm AEST.
After winning a final in 2020, the Saints are under pressure this year in the wake of several underwhelming performances, including a 111-point belting from the Dogs.
>>NO LATE CHANGES
>>MEDICAL SUBS: James Bell (Sydney) and Tom Highmore (St Kilda)
FOLLOW IT LIVE All the stats and scores from 1.45pm AEST
The Swans sit at sixth on the ladder with a 7-4 record, and will be looking to back up last week's win.
Sydney welcomes back resurgent ruckman Tom Hickey, with Joel Amartey, Logan McDonald and Robbie Fox also recalled.
For the Saints, young midfielder Hunter Clark will return from injury, while Tom Highmore has been omitted and will start as the sub.