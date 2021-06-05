A BLISTERING performance from livewire forward Jamie Elliott has helped Collingwood record a thrilling interstate win over Adelaide by five points on Saturday.

Elliott – in his first game back from a fractured leg suffered in round 2 – kicked a career-high six goals, including five in the first half, to set up the 12.6 (78) to 10.13 (73) victory.

Jack Crisp was also monumental for the Pies, finishing with 31 disposals and nine marks, while Rory Laird (40 disposals) and Paul Seedsman (27 touches and two goals) starred for the Crows.

Darcy Fogarty got Adelaide off to the perfect start, snapping an impressive goal from the boundary line following a free kick deep in the forward pocket.

But the rest of the term was all Collingwood, which responded to criticism about an overly defensive game style with slick ball movement through the corridor.

A suddenly potent Collingwood forward line proceeded to kick five goals straight from 11 first-quarter entries inside 50, including four to Elliott.

The Crows needed a response and got one from Taylor Walker, who kicked a long-range bomb from outside 50 to open the second term.

Momentum soon shifted Adelaide’s way, but a wasteful Crows outfit failed to make the most of its opportunities, kicking 4.5 to trail the Pies by six points at the main break.

Adelaide continued to surge the ball forward in the third quarter, but struggled to penetrate a solid Collingwood defence until Walker snapped truly from the pocket to kick his second.

Fogarty quickly followed with another, but just as the Crows looked to be on top, Collingwood responded with the final three goals of the quarter.

It was a ferocious start to the final term, and Adelaide struck the first blow after Shane McAdam kicked an impressive banana goal from the boundary.

McAdam soon followed with his second to give Adelaide back the lead, the Crows looking like they would snatch victory.

But rising to the occasion, Elliot came through with an incredible running goal from the edge of 50 to put the Pies back in front.

Collingwood was able to hold on during the final stages to notch its first interstate win for the season.

Jamie Elliott sparks the Pies

Collingwood fans would have been excited by the return of Jamie Elliott after 10 weeks out with a broken leg, and the livewire proved to be the perfect tonic for the Pies’ misfiring forward line. Elliott was superb in the first half, with his explosive pace on the lead causing headaches for Adelaide defenders. He kicked four goals in the first term and ended with six, in a display that highlighted just how dangerous a player he can be when fit.

Crows’ fan keeps clear of the Sherrin

After Collingwood was granted a travel exemption to fly into Adelaide this week, South Australia's chief public health officer Nicola Spurrier raised eyebrows when she advised Adelaide Oval patrons to “duck and do not touch [the] ball” if it was kicked into the crowd during the game. While some patrons seemed to disregard this advice, one fan did his best to keep clear of the Sherrin. After the ball was knocked his way in the first quarter, this Crows’ supporter put his hands up in the air with a wry smile to the amusement of others in the stands.

An Adelaide Oval attendant helps fans with hand sanitiser in round 12, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Bianco makes his first goal count

Kicking your first goal is always a big moment in a young player’s career, but it’s even more special when its delivered during a moment when your team needs you most. For life-long Collingwood supporter Trent Bianco, his first major came when the Pies were eight-points down in the third term and desperately in need of a goal. Bianco withstood the boos of the Adelaide crowd to coolly slot a set shot from just inside 50 that helped swing momentum back Collingwood’s way. From there, the Pies kicked three of the next four goals of the quarter to regain control of the match.

ADELAIDE 1.1 5.6 8.10 10.13 (73)

COLLINGWOOD 5.0 7.0 11.3 12.6 (78)

GOALS

Adelaide: Walker 2, Seedsman 2, Fogarty 2, McAdam 2, Thilthorpe, McHenry

Collingwood: Elliott 6, Thomas, De Goey, Bianco, Poulter, Daicos, Sidebottom

BEST

Adelaide: Laird, Seedsman, Keays, Walker, O’Brien

Collingwood: Elliott, Crisp, Pendlebury, Daicos, Sidebottom

INJURIES

Adelaide: Nil

Collingwood: Brayden Sier (jaw)

SUBSTITUTES

Adelaide: Nick Murray (unused)

Collingwood: Callum Brown (replaced Sier)

Crowd: TBC at Adelaide Oval