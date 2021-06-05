ANOTHER Adelaide Oval nailbiter played out on Saturday as Collingwood got home 12.6 (78) to 10.13 (73) over Adelaide.

Unlike in their round 11 clash against Geelong, the Magpies made the most of every opportunity in the first quarter kicking five goals straight, four of them off the boot of the returning Jamie Elliott.

CROWS v PIES Full match coverage and stats

Then it was the Crows' turn to dominate play through the second term, but they failed to take full advantage and still trailed by six points at the main break.

Taylor Walker had been uncharacteristically wayward before half-time, kicking 1.5, but it was the former skipper who put his side in front midway through the third, and momentum seemed on the home town's side.

But Collingwood wasn't done and Steele Sidebottom snatched back the lead for the visitors seconds before the three-quarter time siren.

Adelaide came again in the last, hitting the front through Shane McAdam before Elliott's sixth switched the lead straight back just moments later, and the Pies managed to hang on to the small buffer through till the final siren.

More to come

ADELAIDE 1.1 5.6 8.10 10.13 (73)

COLLINGWOOD 5.0 7.0 11.3 12.6 (78)

GOALS

Adelaide: Seedsman 2, Fogarty 2, Walker 2, McAdam 2, McHenry, Thilthorpe

Collingwood: Elliott 6, De Goey, Bianco, Thomas, Poulter, Sidebottom, Daicos