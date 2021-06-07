IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards look at all the big news after another huge round day of football.
- David Teague's Carlton in the spotlight: Does Marc Murphy get to 300?
- A gun Pie's 'extraordinary' return: Where to for Collingwood?
- Nathan Buckley's stunning comments
- Could WA actually take the Grand Final away from the MCG?
0:32 – Pressure grows on David Teague
2:24 – Did the Blues have their expectations set too high?
4:52 – Will Marc Murphy get to 300 games?
7:23 – Jamie Elliott’s 'stunning' return
8:46 – Nathan Buckley has 'still got the coaching repertoire'
10:14 – Bucks picks a side in the Game of Thrones
13:05 – The massive success of Dreamtime in the West
14:28 – Perth's bid to host the Toyota AFL Grand Final