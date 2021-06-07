Teams line up before the start of the Dreamtime in the West game between Essendon and Richmond at Optus Stadium on June 5, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards look at all the big news after another huge round day of football.

In this episode ...

- David Teague's Carlton in the spotlight: Does Marc Murphy get to 300?

- A gun Pie's 'extraordinary' return: Where to for Collingwood?

- Nathan Buckley's stunning comments

- Could WA actually take the Grand Final away from the MCG?



0:32 – Pressure grows on David Teague



2:24 – Did the Blues have their expectations set too high?



4:52 – Will Marc Murphy get to 300 games?



7:23 – Jamie Elliott’s 'stunning' return



8:46 – Nathan Buckley has 'still got the coaching repertoire'



10:14 – Bucks picks a side in the Game of Thrones



13:05 – The massive success of Dreamtime in the West



14:28 – Perth's bid to host the Toyota AFL Grand Final