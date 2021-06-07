Reilly O'Brien and Max Lynch compete in the ruck during the clash in round 12, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

IF THERE’S one thing AFL Fantasy coaches like, it’s fielding players who have a sweet role for scoring bulk Fantasy points. Midfielders with high centre bounce attendances (CBAs) and defenders playing on when kicking the ball in from a behind are massive winners.

Following CBAs gives an insight into who is among the preferred midfield group for each club. For Fantasy coaches, this gives a peek into the roles of a range of players. Usually midfielders are the higher point scorers and targeting those spending time on the ball can help with boosting the scores.

A kick-in from within the square doesn’t count as a kick on the stat sheet, but when it is taken from outside of the square, the +3 will be added to a player’s Fantasy score.

The round 12 CBAs and kick-in stats, thanks to Champion Data, are below.

Melbourne v Brisbane

Centre bounces: 29

Melbourne

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Clayton Oliver 86 93% 28 97% Max Gawn 108 93% 23 79% Christian Petracca 119 90% 21 72% James Harmes 62 89% 20 69% Tom Sparrow 79 58% 9 31% Jake Melksham 25 57% 7 24% Luke Jackson 47 59% 6 21% James Jordon 60 86% 1 3% Kysaiah Pickett 65 80% 1 3%

Kick-ins (play on): Steven May 5 (5), Christian Salem 2 (2), Michael Hibberd (1).

Brisbane

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Lachie Neale 71 82% 25 86% Oscar McInerney 40 82% 24 83% Jarryd Lyons 110 73% 17 59% Deven Robertson 81 72% 14 48% Hugh McCluggage 93 84% 12 41% Dayne Zorko 118 82% 11 38% Joe Daniher 74 90% 5 17% Zac Bailey 99 83% 5 17% Rhys Mathieson 15 5% 2 7% Charlie Cameron 64 85% 1 3%

Kick-ins (play on): Daniel Rich 6 (6), Grant Birchall 4 (4), Jarryd Lyons 1 (1), Callum Ah Chee (1).

Sydney v St Kilda

Centre bounces: 28

Sydney

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Tom Hickey 83 85% 26 93% Callum Mills 96 81% 24 86% Luke Parker 97 87% 20 71% Josh P. Kennedy 53 74% 18 64% James Rowbottom 67 64% 14 50% Oliver Florent 43 81% 8 29% Joel Amartey 74 73% 2 7%

Kick-ins (play on): Jake Lloyd 7 (7), Jordan Dawson 4 (3).

St Kilda

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Paddy Ryder 95 81% 26 93% Jack Steele 137 84% 25 89% Brad Crouch 131 84% 23 82% Luke Dunstan 86 83% 22 79% Sebastian Ross 87 87% 7 25% Hunter Clark 37 72% 4 14% Ryan Byrnes 56 66% 3 11% Josh Battle 22 66% 1 4% Tom Highmore 21 47% 1 4%

Kick-ins (play on): Dougal Howard 6 (4), Jimmy Webster 3 (1), Bradley Hill 3 (2), Callum Wilkie 1 (1), Jack Sinclair 1 (1).

Adelaide v Collingwood

Centre bounces: 26

Adelaide

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Reilly O'Brien 111 94% 25 96% Ben Keays 115 84% 22 85% Rory Sloane 90 77% 22 85% Rory Laird 131 82% 19 73% Ronin O'Connor 20 57% 15 58% Riley Thilthorpe 48 79% 1 4%

Kick-ins (play on): Brodie Smith 4 (4), Tom Doedee 1 (1), Andrew McPherson 1 (1).

Collingwood

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Max Lynch 55 73% 18 69% Jack Crisp 113 94% 14 54% Jordan De Goey 78 87% 14 54% Scott Pendlebury 104 92% 12 46% Josh Daicos 84 86% 11 42% Callum L. Brown 57 37% 9 35% Darcy Cameron 41 87% 8 31% Brayden Sier 29 25% 6 23% Jamie Elliott 105 81% 6 23% Steele Sidebottom 94 78% 6 23%

Kick-ins (play on): Darcy Moore 6 (6), Brayden Maynard 3 (3), Jack Crisp 1 (0), Scott Pendlebury 1 (0), Jordan Roughead 1 (1), Isaac Quaynor 1 (1).

Essendon v Richmond

Centre bounces: 35

Essendon

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Darcy Parish 160 87% 32 91% Zach Merrett 112 85% 31 89% Andrew Phillips 85 77% 26 74% Kyle Langford 114 86% 22 63% Jake Stringer 56 85% 12 34% Nik Cox 104 91% 9 26% Archie Perkins 40 75% 6 17% Andrew McGrath 15 7% 1 3% David Zaharakis 44 58% 1 3%

Kick-ins (play on): Dyson Heppell 5 (4), Mason Redman 3 (3), Jordan Ridley 1 (1).

Richmond

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Mabior Chol 97 81% 24 69% Dustin Martin 109 94% 22 63% Dion Prestia 97 69% 21 60% Trent Cotchin 73 76% 20 57% Shane Edwards 59 76% 16 46% Shai Bolton 89 82% 15 43% Jack Graham 104 77% 7 20% Callum Coleman-Jones 69 82% 6 17% Marlion Pickett 53 80% 5 14% Riley Collier-Dawkins 29 58% 3 9% Jake Aarts 81 89% 1 3%

Kick-ins (play on): Jayden Short 6 (6), Nick Vlastuin 5 (0), Bachar Houli 1 (1).

Carlton v West Coast

Centre bounces: 28

Carlton

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Patrick Cripps 72 87% 22 79% Sam Walsh 127 88% 20 71% Marc Pittonet 74 83% 18 64% Paddy Dow 48 79% 18 64% Will Setterfield 94 83% 14 50% Tom De Koning 47 79% 10 36% Jack Martin 66 75% 6 21% Ed Curnow 47 79% 4 14%

Kick-ins (play on): Nic Newman 4 (4), Liam Stocker 2 (2), Zac Williams 2 (2), Jacob Weitering 1 (0), Sam Docherty 1 (1), Adam Saad 1 (1).

West Coast

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Nic Naitanui 81 75% 22 79% Jack Redden 120 87% 22 79% Dom Sheed 123 86% 21 75% Elliot Yeo 77 66% 18 64% Andrew Gaff 99 87% 14 50% Xavier O'Neill 70 77% 8 29% Bailey J. Williams 13 68% 6 21% Luke Edwards 55 65% 1 4%

Kick-ins (play on): Shannon Hurn 9 (9), Josh Rotham 2 (2), Jackson Nelson 1 (1), Brad Sheppard 1 (1).

Fremantle v Western Bulldogs

Centre bounces: 25

Fremantle

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Sean Darcy 93 62% 18 72% David Mundy 111 78% 18 72% Caleb Serong 84 74% 17 68% Nat Fyfe 48 70% 15 60% Adam Cerra 76 90% 14 56% Andrew Brayshaw 101 77% 10 40% Rory Lobb 57 100% 7 28% Michael Walters 46 83% 1 4%

Kick-ins (play on): Luke Ryan 10 (8), Nathan Wilson 5 (4).

Western Bulldogs

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Tom Liberatore 71 78% 22 88% Jack Macrae 114 83% 21 84% Marcus Bontempelli 125 83% 20 80% Tim English 90 80% 19 76% Caleb Daniel 79 81% 10 40% Stefan Martin 23 36% 6 24% Lachie Hunter 99 85% 1 4% Rhylee West 10 38% 1 4%

Kick-ins (play on): Bailey Dale 9 (8), Taylor Duryea 2 (2).

