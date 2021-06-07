IF THERE’S one thing AFL Fantasy coaches like, it’s fielding players who have a sweet role for scoring bulk Fantasy points. Midfielders with high centre bounce attendances (CBAs) and defenders playing on when kicking the ball in from a behind are massive winners.

Following CBAs gives an insight into who is among the preferred midfield group for each club. For Fantasy coaches, this gives a peek into the roles of a range of players. Usually midfielders are the higher point scorers and targeting those spending time on the ball can help with boosting the scores.

A kick-in from within the square doesn’t count as a kick on the stat sheet, but when it is taken from outside of the square, the +3 will be added to a player’s Fantasy score.

The round 12 CBAs and kick-in stats, thanks to Champion Data, are below.

Melbourne v Brisbane

Centre bounces: 29

Melbourne

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Clayton Oliver

86

93%

28

97%

Max Gawn

108

93%

23

79%

Christian Petracca

119

90%

21

72%

James Harmes

62

89%

20

69%

Tom Sparrow

79

58%

9

31%

Jake Melksham

25

57%

7

24%

Luke Jackson

47

59%

6

21%

James Jordon

60

86%

1

3%

Kysaiah Pickett

65

80%

1

3%

Kick-ins (play on): Steven May 5 (5), Christian Salem 2 (2), Michael Hibberd (1).

Brisbane

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Lachie Neale

71

82%

25

86%

Oscar McInerney

40

82%

24

83%

Jarryd Lyons

110

73%

17

59%

Deven Robertson

81

72%

14

48%

Hugh McCluggage

93

84%

12

41%

Dayne Zorko

118

82%

11

38%

Joe Daniher

74

90%

5

17%

Zac Bailey

99

83%

5

17%

Rhys Mathieson

15

5%

2

7%

Charlie Cameron

64

85%

1

3%

Kick-ins (play on): Daniel Rich 6 (6), Grant Birchall 4 (4), Jarryd Lyons 1 (1), Callum Ah Chee (1).

Sydney v St Kilda

Centre bounces: 28

Sydney

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Tom Hickey

83

85%

26

93%

Callum Mills

96

81%

24

86%

Luke Parker

97

87%

20

71%

Josh P. Kennedy

53

74%

18

64%

James Rowbottom

67

64%

14

50%

Oliver Florent

43

81%

8

29%

Joel Amartey

74

73%

2

7%

Kick-ins (play on): Jake Lloyd 7 (7), Jordan Dawson 4 (3).

St Kilda

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Paddy Ryder

95

81%

26

93%

Jack Steele

137

84%

25

89%

Brad Crouch

131

84%

23

82%

Luke Dunstan

86

83%

22

79%

Sebastian Ross

87

87%

7

25%

Hunter Clark

37

72%

4

14%

Ryan Byrnes

56

66%

3

11%

Josh Battle

22

66%

1

4%

Tom Highmore

21

47%

1

4%

Kick-ins (play on): Dougal Howard 6 (4), Jimmy Webster 3 (1), Bradley Hill 3 (2), Callum Wilkie 1 (1), Jack Sinclair 1 (1).

Adelaide v Collingwood

Centre bounces: 26

Adelaide

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Reilly O'Brien

111

94%

25

96%

Ben Keays

115

84%

22

85%

Rory Sloane

90

77%

22

85%

Rory Laird

131

82%

19

73%

Ronin O'Connor

20

57%

15

58%

Riley Thilthorpe

48

79%

1

4%

Kick-ins (play on): Brodie Smith 4 (4), Tom Doedee 1 (1), Andrew McPherson 1 (1).

Collingwood

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Max Lynch

55

73%

18

69%

Jack Crisp

113

94%

14

54%

Jordan De Goey

78

87%

14

54%

Scott Pendlebury

104

92%

12

46%

Josh Daicos

84

86%

11

42%

Callum L. Brown

57

37%

9

35%

Darcy Cameron

41

87%

8

31%

Brayden Sier

29

25%

6

23%

Jamie Elliott

105

81%

6

23%

Steele Sidebottom

94

78%

6

23%

Kick-ins (play on): Darcy Moore 6 (6), Brayden Maynard 3 (3), Jack Crisp 1 (0), Scott Pendlebury 1 (0), Jordan Roughead 1 (1), Isaac Quaynor 1 (1).

Essendon v Richmond

Centre bounces: 35

Essendon

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Darcy Parish

160

87%

32

91%

Zach Merrett

112

85%

31

89%

Andrew Phillips

85

77%

26

74%

Kyle Langford

114

86%

22

63%

Jake Stringer

56

85%

12

34%

Nik Cox

104

91%

9

26%

Archie Perkins

40

75%

6

17%

Andrew McGrath

15

7%

1

3%

David Zaharakis

44

58%

1

3%

Kick-ins (play on): Dyson Heppell 5 (4), Mason Redman 3 (3), Jordan Ridley 1 (1).

Richmond

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Mabior Chol

97

81%

24

69%

Dustin Martin

109

94%

22

63%

Dion Prestia

97

69%

21

60%

Trent Cotchin

73

76%

20

57%

Shane Edwards

59

76%

16

46%

Shai Bolton

89

82%

15

43%

Jack Graham

104

77%

7

20%

Callum Coleman-Jones

69

82%

6

17%

Marlion Pickett

53

80%

5

14%

Riley Collier-Dawkins

29

58%

3

9%

Jake Aarts

81

89%

1

3%

Kick-ins (play on): Jayden Short 6 (6), Nick Vlastuin 5 (0), Bachar Houli 1 (1).

Carlton v West Coast

Centre bounces: 28

Carlton

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Patrick Cripps

72

87%

22

79%

Sam Walsh

127

88%

20

71%

Marc Pittonet

74

83%

18

64%

Paddy Dow

48

79%

18

64%

Will Setterfield

94

83%

14

50%

Tom De Koning

47

79%

10

36%

Jack Martin

66

75%

6

21%

Ed Curnow

47

79%

4

14%

Kick-ins (play on): Nic Newman 4 (4), Liam Stocker 2 (2), Zac Williams 2 (2), Jacob Weitering 1 (0), Sam Docherty 1 (1), Adam Saad 1 (1).

West Coast

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Nic Naitanui

81

75%

22

79%

Jack Redden

120

87%

22

79%

Dom Sheed

123

86%

21

75%

Elliot Yeo

77

66%

18

64%

Andrew Gaff

99

87%

14

50%

Xavier O'Neill

70

77%

8

29%

Bailey J. Williams

13

68%

6

21%

Luke Edwards

55

65%

1

4%

Kick-ins (play on): Shannon Hurn 9 (9), Josh Rotham 2 (2), Jackson Nelson 1 (1), Brad Sheppard 1 (1).

Fremantle v Western Bulldogs

Centre bounces: 25

Fremantle

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Sean Darcy

93

62%

18

72%

David Mundy

111

78%

18

72%

Caleb Serong

84

74%

17

68%

Nat Fyfe

48

70%

15

60%

Adam Cerra

76

90%

14

56%

Andrew Brayshaw

101

77%

10

40%

Rory Lobb

57

100%

7

28%

Michael Walters

46

83%

1

4%

Kick-ins (play on): Luke Ryan 10 (8), Nathan Wilson 5 (4).

Western Bulldogs

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Tom Liberatore

71

78%

22

88%

Jack Macrae

114

83%

21

84%

Marcus Bontempelli

125

83%

20

80%

Tim English

90

80%

19

76%

Caleb Daniel

79

81%

10

40%

Stefan Martin

23

36%

6

24%

Lachie Hunter

99

85%

1

4%

Rhylee West

10

38%

1

4%

Kick-ins (play on): Bailey Dale 9 (8), Taylor Duryea 2 (2).

