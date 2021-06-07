IF THERE’S one thing AFL Fantasy coaches like, it’s fielding players who have a sweet role for scoring bulk Fantasy points. Midfielders with high centre bounce attendances (CBAs) and defenders playing on when kicking the ball in from a behind are massive winners.
Following CBAs gives an insight into who is among the preferred midfield group for each club. For Fantasy coaches, this gives a peek into the roles of a range of players. Usually midfielders are the higher point scorers and targeting those spending time on the ball can help with boosting the scores.
A kick-in from within the square doesn’t count as a kick on the stat sheet, but when it is taken from outside of the square, the +3 will be added to a player’s Fantasy score.
The round 12 CBAs and kick-in stats, thanks to Champion Data, are below.
Melbourne v Brisbane
Centre bounces: 29
Melbourne
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Clayton Oliver
|
86
|
93%
|
28
|
97%
|
Max Gawn
|
108
|
93%
|
23
|
79%
|
Christian Petracca
|
119
|
90%
|
21
|
72%
|
James Harmes
|
62
|
89%
|
20
|
69%
|
Tom Sparrow
|
79
|
58%
|
9
|
31%
|
Jake Melksham
|
25
|
57%
|
7
|
24%
|
Luke Jackson
|
47
|
59%
|
6
|
21%
|
James Jordon
|
60
|
86%
|
1
|
3%
|
Kysaiah Pickett
|
65
|
80%
|
1
|
3%
Kick-ins (play on): Steven May 5 (5), Christian Salem 2 (2), Michael Hibberd (1).
Brisbane
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Lachie Neale
|
71
|
82%
|
25
|
86%
|
Oscar McInerney
|
40
|
82%
|
24
|
83%
|
Jarryd Lyons
|
110
|
73%
|
17
|
59%
|
Deven Robertson
|
81
|
72%
|
14
|
48%
|
Hugh McCluggage
|
93
|
84%
|
12
|
41%
|
Dayne Zorko
|
118
|
82%
|
11
|
38%
|
Joe Daniher
|
74
|
90%
|
5
|
17%
|
Zac Bailey
|
99
|
83%
|
5
|
17%
|
Rhys Mathieson
|
15
|
5%
|
2
|
7%
|
Charlie Cameron
|
64
|
85%
|
1
|
3%
Kick-ins (play on): Daniel Rich 6 (6), Grant Birchall 4 (4), Jarryd Lyons 1 (1), Callum Ah Chee (1).
Sydney v St Kilda
Centre bounces: 28
Sydney
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Tom Hickey
|
83
|
85%
|
26
|
93%
|
Callum Mills
|
96
|
81%
|
24
|
86%
|
Luke Parker
|
97
|
87%
|
20
|
71%
|
Josh P. Kennedy
|
53
|
74%
|
18
|
64%
|
James Rowbottom
|
67
|
64%
|
14
|
50%
|
Oliver Florent
|
43
|
81%
|
8
|
29%
|
Joel Amartey
|
74
|
73%
|
2
|
7%
Kick-ins (play on): Jake Lloyd 7 (7), Jordan Dawson 4 (3).
St Kilda
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Paddy Ryder
|
95
|
81%
|
26
|
93%
|
Jack Steele
|
137
|
84%
|
25
|
89%
|
Brad Crouch
|
131
|
84%
|
23
|
82%
|
Luke Dunstan
|
86
|
83%
|
22
|
79%
|
Sebastian Ross
|
87
|
87%
|
7
|
25%
|
Hunter Clark
|
37
|
72%
|
4
|
14%
|
Ryan Byrnes
|
56
|
66%
|
3
|
11%
|
Josh Battle
|
22
|
66%
|
1
|
4%
|
Tom Highmore
|
21
|
47%
|
1
|
4%
Kick-ins (play on): Dougal Howard 6 (4), Jimmy Webster 3 (1), Bradley Hill 3 (2), Callum Wilkie 1 (1), Jack Sinclair 1 (1).
Adelaide v Collingwood
Centre bounces: 26
Adelaide
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Reilly O'Brien
|
111
|
94%
|
25
|
96%
|
Ben Keays
|
115
|
84%
|
22
|
85%
|
Rory Sloane
|
90
|
77%
|
22
|
85%
|
Rory Laird
|
131
|
82%
|
19
|
73%
|
Ronin O'Connor
|
20
|
57%
|
15
|
58%
|
Riley Thilthorpe
|
48
|
79%
|
1
|
4%
Kick-ins (play on): Brodie Smith 4 (4), Tom Doedee 1 (1), Andrew McPherson 1 (1).
Collingwood
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Max Lynch
|
55
|
73%
|
18
|
69%
|
Jack Crisp
|
113
|
94%
|
14
|
54%
|
Jordan De Goey
|
78
|
87%
|
14
|
54%
|
Scott Pendlebury
|
104
|
92%
|
12
|
46%
|
Josh Daicos
|
84
|
86%
|
11
|
42%
|
Callum L. Brown
|
57
|
37%
|
9
|
35%
|
Darcy Cameron
|
41
|
87%
|
8
|
31%
|
Brayden Sier
|
29
|
25%
|
6
|
23%
|
Jamie Elliott
|
105
|
81%
|
6
|
23%
|
Steele Sidebottom
|
94
|
78%
|
6
|
23%
Kick-ins (play on): Darcy Moore 6 (6), Brayden Maynard 3 (3), Jack Crisp 1 (0), Scott Pendlebury 1 (0), Jordan Roughead 1 (1), Isaac Quaynor 1 (1).
Essendon v Richmond
Centre bounces: 35
Essendon
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Darcy Parish
|
160
|
87%
|
32
|
91%
|
Zach Merrett
|
112
|
85%
|
31
|
89%
|
Andrew Phillips
|
85
|
77%
|
26
|
74%
|
Kyle Langford
|
114
|
86%
|
22
|
63%
|
Jake Stringer
|
56
|
85%
|
12
|
34%
|
Nik Cox
|
104
|
91%
|
9
|
26%
|
Archie Perkins
|
40
|
75%
|
6
|
17%
|
Andrew McGrath
|
15
|
7%
|
1
|
3%
|
David Zaharakis
|
44
|
58%
|
1
|
3%
Kick-ins (play on): Dyson Heppell 5 (4), Mason Redman 3 (3), Jordan Ridley 1 (1).
Richmond
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Mabior Chol
|
97
|
81%
|
24
|
69%
|
Dustin Martin
|
109
|
94%
|
22
|
63%
|
Dion Prestia
|
97
|
69%
|
21
|
60%
|
Trent Cotchin
|
73
|
76%
|
20
|
57%
|
Shane Edwards
|
59
|
76%
|
16
|
46%
|
Shai Bolton
|
89
|
82%
|
15
|
43%
|
Jack Graham
|
104
|
77%
|
7
|
20%
|
Callum Coleman-Jones
|
69
|
82%
|
6
|
17%
|
Marlion Pickett
|
53
|
80%
|
5
|
14%
|
Riley Collier-Dawkins
|
29
|
58%
|
3
|
9%
|
Jake Aarts
|
81
|
89%
|
1
|
3%
Kick-ins (play on): Jayden Short 6 (6), Nick Vlastuin 5 (0), Bachar Houli 1 (1).
Carlton v West Coast
Centre bounces: 28
Carlton
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Patrick Cripps
|
72
|
87%
|
22
|
79%
|
Sam Walsh
|
127
|
88%
|
20
|
71%
|
Marc Pittonet
|
74
|
83%
|
18
|
64%
|
Paddy Dow
|
48
|
79%
|
18
|
64%
|
Will Setterfield
|
94
|
83%
|
14
|
50%
|
Tom De Koning
|
47
|
79%
|
10
|
36%
|
Jack Martin
|
66
|
75%
|
6
|
21%
|
Ed Curnow
|
47
|
79%
|
4
|
14%
Kick-ins (play on): Nic Newman 4 (4), Liam Stocker 2 (2), Zac Williams 2 (2), Jacob Weitering 1 (0), Sam Docherty 1 (1), Adam Saad 1 (1).
West Coast
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Nic Naitanui
|
81
|
75%
|
22
|
79%
|
Jack Redden
|
120
|
87%
|
22
|
79%
|
Dom Sheed
|
123
|
86%
|
21
|
75%
|
Elliot Yeo
|
77
|
66%
|
18
|
64%
|
Andrew Gaff
|
99
|
87%
|
14
|
50%
|
Xavier O'Neill
|
70
|
77%
|
8
|
29%
|
Bailey J. Williams
|
13
|
68%
|
6
|
21%
|
Luke Edwards
|
55
|
65%
|
1
|
4%
Kick-ins (play on): Shannon Hurn 9 (9), Josh Rotham 2 (2), Jackson Nelson 1 (1), Brad Sheppard 1 (1).
Fremantle v Western Bulldogs
Centre bounces: 25
Fremantle
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Sean Darcy
|
93
|
62%
|
18
|
72%
|
David Mundy
|
111
|
78%
|
18
|
72%
|
Caleb Serong
|
84
|
74%
|
17
|
68%
|
Nat Fyfe
|
48
|
70%
|
15
|
60%
|
Adam Cerra
|
76
|
90%
|
14
|
56%
|
Andrew Brayshaw
|
101
|
77%
|
10
|
40%
|
Rory Lobb
|
57
|
100%
|
7
|
28%
|
Michael Walters
|
46
|
83%
|
1
|
4%
Kick-ins (play on): Luke Ryan 10 (8), Nathan Wilson 5 (4).
Western Bulldogs
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Tom Liberatore
|
71
|
78%
|
22
|
88%
|
Jack Macrae
|
114
|
83%
|
21
|
84%
|
Marcus Bontempelli
|
125
|
83%
|
20
|
80%
|
Tim English
|
90
|
80%
|
19
|
76%
|
Caleb Daniel
|
79
|
81%
|
10
|
40%
|
Stefan Martin
|
23
|
36%
|
6
|
24%
|
Lachie Hunter
|
99
|
85%
|
1
|
4%
|
Rhylee West
|
10
|
38%
|
1
|
4%
Kick-ins (play on): Bailey Dale 9 (8), Taylor Duryea 2 (2).
Get expert advice from The Traders throughout the season in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on Twitter and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.