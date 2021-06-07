Andy McGrath after injuring his knee against Richmond in round 12, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

ESSENDON midfielder Andrew McGrath’s season could be over after scans confirmed a serious knee injury from Saturday night’s loss to Richmond.

The Bombers’ No.1 was substituted out of the defeat early in the first quarter and left the game with his knee in a brace.

Subsequent scans have shown McGrath to have avoided an anterior cruciate ligament injury, which would have required a 12-month rehabilitation, however he has suffered a grade two posterior cruciate ligament injury.

The Bombers expect the 23-year-old to miss between eight and 12 weeks, which could see him ruled out of action for 2021 if the Bombers don’t make the finals.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Massive early blow for Dons with star midfielder subbed out Andrew McGrath leaves the field in the first term after suffering a knee injury

“We are really disappointed for Andy who was putting together a consistent season to date as part of our midfield group,” football manager Josh Mahoney said.

“Andy is a true professional who will be very driven to see a return to play as soon as possible. We know he will attack his rehabilitation program and continue to contribute to the team while not playing.”

McGrath had formed a strong combination with Zach Merrett and Darcy Parish in Essendon’s midfield and was elevated to the Bombers’ leadership group this season.

The Bombers may get back Devon Smith from his hamstring injury after their round 13 bye, while ruckman Sam Draper is also expected to be available following his ankle injury in round two.