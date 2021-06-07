Ed Curnow of the Blues looks dejected after a loss during round eight, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

STARING at an eighth straight season without an AFL finals appearance, struggling Carlton is now reportedly set to launch an external review of their football department.

The review, according to a report in The Age on Monday night, will be implemented by incoming Blues president Luke Sayers and be conducted by outsiders.

The performance of under-fire coach David Teague and his assistants will be scrutinised as part of the review.

Carlton 'headed nowhere', two Dees applying for one job Matthew Lloyd and Damian Barrett discuss all of the fallout from round 12 on Access All Areas

Essendon great Matthew Lloyd, whose brother Brad Lloyd is Carlton's head of football, believes the review should be all-encompassing.

"I think everything should be up on the table, including the captains," Lloyd said on 3AW.

"I think it's so much more than Teague, it's so much more than (Patrick) Cripps.

"He (Sayers) is doing the right thing because right across the board they're a long way off the top sides."

Carlton coach David Teague speaks with Liam Stocker during the loss to Melbourne in round nine, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

After bringing in big-money recruits Adam Saad and Zac Williams during the off-season, the expectation was Carlton would be ready to surge up the ladder in 2021.

But at 4-8, having gone 0-7 against top-eight teams this season, Teague concedes it will now be an "uphill battle" to qualify for finals.

The Blues sit three wins and significant percentage behind eighth-placed Richmond, having not played finals since 2013.

They have a bye this week before meeting GWS at Giants Stadium in round 14, and take on just two current top-eight sides in the run home.

Carlton performing so far below expectations so far this season has reflected poorly on Teague, who took over as interim Blues coach in mid-2019 following the sacking of Brendon Bolton.

He was appointed as full-time coach in August 2019, riding a wave of optimism from Blues fans on the back of several exciting wins.

But that early enthusiasm has well and truly dissipated, with the Carlton faithful wondering when they will again be in contention to add to their 16 AFL/VFL premierships.

Since Carton smashed the Western Bulldogs by 52 points in round six last year to enter the top-eight for the first time since 2013, the Blues have won just eight of 23 games.

Teague's overall win-loss record is 17-23.