GEELONG captain Joel Selwood insists the Cats haven't addressed the club's horror post-bye record as they prepare for Thursday night's clash against Port Adelaide living in lockdown.

The Cats have gone 2-12 in matches after a week's break – including during the season and before finals – since 2012.

However, the skipper said it wasn't in their thinking ahead of the date with the Power off a 12-day break following the round 11 win over Collingwood.

"We haven't spoken about it. But we understand we're playing one of the sides that are going to be there at the end of the year and that's got us excited enough to get over there and really challenge ourselves," Selwood said on Tuesday.

"We need to get our balance right in playing well and just keep our concentration levels up to get the result we want."

The Cats entered hard quarantine from 5pm on Monday night with approximately half of the club's staff and players to spend Tuesday and Wednesday night in hotel accommodation. The remainder of the travelling contingent will only be able to leave home for training.

They have also won South Australian government exemption to fly out of Avalon Airport on Thursday morning and return later that night – departing after the 11pm Adelaide curfew.

"There's not too much we can control apart (from) doing the right thing," Selwood said. "It's just to make sure that we listen during meetings and it's all been made pretty clear to us what we need to do. Collingwood did it last week and did it quite well and got away with the four points."

The Cats skipper will this week play his 322nd AFL game, helping the Selwoods break the record for most games for a group of brothers.

Combined with brothers Adam (187), Scott (169) and Troy (75), Joel's 322 games take the family to 753 – surpassing Terry (313), Anthony (233), Chris (124) and Neale (82) Daniher's 752 VFL/AFL matches.

"We're quite proud. I haven't really looked upon these sort of times in the past because usually you're wrapped up in yourself," Joel said.

"But this is one I've achieved with the brothers … and it's one that we want to give mum and dad as much credit as we can. Growing up, it wasn't as easy as it looks, we were from Bendigo and there were a lot of car trips."

Selwood indicated superstar teammate Patrick Dangerfield had put himself in the frame for a recall from a syndesmosis injury with the final call to be left to Dangerfield and coach Chris Scott.

He added that Cam Guthrie (shoulder), Mark Blicavs (calf) and Mark O'Connor (hamstring) had got through training on Tuesday morning and would be in the mix to re-join Mitch Duncan (concussion) back in the side named on Wednesday night.