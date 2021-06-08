Best podcast is here: Join Mitch Cleary, Riley Beveridge and Callum Twomey in AFL Exchange. Picture: AFL Media

THE RACE for a spot in the top eight might already look like it's been decided, but can a smokey emerge from the pack to become a genuine finals chance?

On this week's episode of AFL Exchange, the crew looks at which bottom-10 team is most capable of making up the two-game deficit and entering the September picture in the back half of the campaign.

They also discuss how Carlton might need to change tack to turn its fortunes around, analyse which mid-season draftee could be the first to make their AFL debut, and look at Essendon's looming contract conundrum.

Co-hosts Riley Beveridge, Cal Twomey and Mitch Cleary look at all of the big footy issues in this week's episode of AFL Exchange – and some of the not-so-big – delving into the most significant talking points of round 12 and looking ahead to round 13.

2.25: Who wins this weekend in the Port Adelaide or Geelong clash?

5.20: Is the top-eight already decided?

8.05: How should Carlton approach the trade and draft period?

14.00: We announce the NAB AFL Rising Star nominee for round 12

22.50: Which mid-season draftee will we see first?

27.00: Are the Magpies youngsters showing you enough to be excited?

32.40: Our segment Exchange Exchange

37.55: The big contract conundrum facing Essendon