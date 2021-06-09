Get your tips in: Our experts help find you a winner. Picture: AFL Media

CAN WEST Coast beat the reigning premiers? Kane Cornes thinks so.

Riley Beveridge remains two points clear on the top of the table, but Mitch Cleary is snapping at his heels after overtaking Nat Edwards to sit in second.

Tipping the Cats over the Power and the Crows over the Saints, could Mitch end the round in front?

See who else our experts tipped below.

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Port Adelaide - five points

Sydney

Gold Coast

St Kilda

Greater Western Sydney

Richmond

Melbourne

Last week: 5

Total: 77

MITCH CLEARY

Geelong – eight points

Sydney

Fremantle

Adelaide

Greater Western Sydney

Richmond

Melbourne

Last week: 5

Total: 75

NAT EDWARDS

Geelong- 10 points

Sydney

Fremantle

Adelaide

Greater Western Sydney

Richmond

Melbourne

Last week: 4

Total: 74

CALLUM TWOMEY

Port Adelaide - 12 points

Sydney

Gold Coast

St Kilda

Greater Western Sydney

Richmond

Melbourne

Last week: 4

Total: 72

KANE CORNES

Geelong - five points

Sydney

Fremantle

Adelaide

Greater Western Sydney

West Coast

Melbourne

Last week: 3

Total: 71

DAISY PEARCE

Geelong – eight points

Sydney

Fremantle

Adelaide

Greater Western Sydney

Richmond

Melbourne

Last week: 3

Total: 71

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Port Adelaide - 12 points

Sydney

Fremantle

St Kilda

Greater Western Sydney

Richmond

Melbourne

Last week: 4

Total: 71

MICHAEL WHITING

Port Adelaide – 18 points

Sydney

Gold Coast

St Kilda

Greater Western Sydney

Richmond

Melbourne

Last week: 3

Total: 70

MATTHEW LLOYD

Port Adelaide - 15 points

Sydney

Fremantle

Adelaide

Greater Western Sydney

Richmond

Melbourne

Last week: 4

Total: 69

DAMIAN BARRETT

Geelong - 17 points

Sydney

Fremantle

Adelaide

Greater Western Sydney

Richmond

Melbourne

Last week: 3

Total: 68

SARAH BLACK

Geelong – nine points

Sydney

Gold Coast

Adelaide

Greater Western Sydney

Richmond

Melbourne

Last week: 5

Total: 68

ANDREW KRAKOUER

Geelong - 27 points

Sydney

Gold Coast

St Kilda

Greater Western Sydney

Richmond

Melbourne

Last week: 4

Total: 66

TOTALS

Port Adelaide 5-7 Geelong

Sydney 12-0 Hawthorn

Fremantle 7-5 Gold Coast

St Kilda 5-7 Adelaide

North Melbourne 0-12 Greater Western Sydney

West Coast 1-11 Richmond

Melbourne 12-0 Collingwood