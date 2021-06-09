CAN WEST Coast beat the reigning premiers? Kane Cornes thinks so.
Riley Beveridge remains two points clear on the top of the table, but Mitch Cleary is snapping at his heels after overtaking Nat Edwards to sit in second.
Tipping the Cats over the Power and the Crows over the Saints, could Mitch end the round in front?
See who else our experts tipped below.
Don't forget to make your own call via the Official AFL Tipping App or, thanks to Virgin Australia, simply tap here and register your tips.
The Official AFL Tipping App is free in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.
RILEY BEVERIDGE
Port Adelaide - five points
Sydney
Gold Coast
St Kilda
Greater Western Sydney
Richmond
Melbourne
Last week: 5
Total: 77
MITCH CLEARY
Geelong – eight points
Sydney
Fremantle
Adelaide
Greater Western Sydney
Richmond
Melbourne
Last week: 5
Total: 75
NAT EDWARDS
Geelong- 10 points
Sydney
Fremantle
Adelaide
Greater Western Sydney
Richmond
Melbourne
Last week: 4
Total: 74
CALLUM TWOMEY
Port Adelaide - 12 points
Sydney
Gold Coast
St Kilda
Greater Western Sydney
Richmond
Melbourne
Last week: 4
Total: 72
KANE CORNES
Geelong - five points
Sydney
Fremantle
Adelaide
Greater Western Sydney
West Coast
Melbourne
Last week: 3
Total: 71
DAISY PEARCE
Geelong – eight points
Sydney
Fremantle
Adelaide
Greater Western Sydney
Richmond
Melbourne
Last week: 3
Total: 71
NATHAN SCHMOOK
Port Adelaide - 12 points
Sydney
Fremantle
St Kilda
Greater Western Sydney
Richmond
Melbourne
Last week: 4
Total: 71
MICHAEL WHITING
Port Adelaide – 18 points
Sydney
Gold Coast
St Kilda
Greater Western Sydney
Richmond
Melbourne
Last week: 3
Total: 70
MATTHEW LLOYD
Port Adelaide - 15 points
Sydney
Fremantle
Adelaide
Greater Western Sydney
Richmond
Melbourne
Last week: 4
Total: 69
DAMIAN BARRETT
Geelong - 17 points
Sydney
Fremantle
Adelaide
Greater Western Sydney
Richmond
Melbourne
Last week: 3
Total: 68
SARAH BLACK
Geelong – nine points
Sydney
Gold Coast
Adelaide
Greater Western Sydney
Richmond
Melbourne
Last week: 5
Total: 68
ANDREW KRAKOUER
Geelong - 27 points
Sydney
Gold Coast
St Kilda
Greater Western Sydney
Richmond
Melbourne
Last week: 4
Total: 66
TOTALS
Port Adelaide 5-7 Geelong
Sydney 12-0 Hawthorn
Fremantle 7-5 Gold Coast
St Kilda 5-7 Adelaide
North Melbourne 0-12 Greater Western Sydney
West Coast 1-11 Richmond
Melbourne 12-0 Collingwood