CAN WEST Coast beat the reigning premiers? Kane Cornes thinks so.

Riley Beveridge remains two points clear on the top of the table, but Mitch Cleary is snapping at his heels after overtaking Nat Edwards to sit in second.

Tipping the Cats over the Power and the Crows over the Saints, could Mitch end the round in front?

See who else our experts tipped below.

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Port Adelaide - five points
Sydney
Gold Coast
St Kilda
Greater Western Sydney
Richmond
Melbourne

Last week: 5
Total: 77

MITCH CLEARY

Geelong – eight points
Sydney
Fremantle
Adelaide
Greater Western Sydney
Richmond
Melbourne

Last week: 5
Total: 75

NAT EDWARDS

Geelong- 10 points
Sydney 
Fremantle
Adelaide 
Greater Western Sydney
Richmond
Melbourne 

Last week: 4
Total: 74

CALLUM TWOMEY

Port Adelaide - 12 points
Sydney
Gold Coast
St Kilda
Greater Western Sydney
Richmond
Melbourne

Last week: 4
Total: 72

KANE CORNES

Geelong - five points
Sydney
Fremantle
Adelaide
Greater Western Sydney
West Coast 
Melbourne 

Last week: 3
Total: 71

DAISY PEARCE

Geelong – eight points
Sydney
Fremantle
Adelaide
Greater Western Sydney
Richmond
Melbourne

Last week: 3
Total: 71

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Port Adelaide - 12 points 
Sydney
Fremantle 
St Kilda
Greater Western Sydney 
Richmond 
Melbourne 

Last week: 4
Total: 71

MICHAEL WHITING

Port Adelaide – 18 points
Sydney
Gold Coast
St Kilda
Greater Western Sydney
Richmond
Melbourne

Last week: 3
Total: 70

MATTHEW LLOYD

Port Adelaide - 15 points
Sydney
Fremantle
Adelaide
Greater Western Sydney
Richmond
Melbourne 

Last week: 4
Total: 69

DAMIAN BARRETT

Geelong - 17 points
Sydney
Fremantle
Adelaide
Greater Western Sydney
Richmond
Melbourne

Last week: 3
Total: 68

SARAH BLACK

Geelong – nine points
Sydney
Gold Coast
Adelaide
Greater Western Sydney
Richmond
Melbourne

Last week: 5
Total: 68

ANDREW KRAKOUER

Geelong - 27 points
Sydney
Gold Coast
St Kilda
Greater Western Sydney
Richmond
Melbourne

Last week: 4
Total: 66

TOTALS

Port Adelaide 5-7 Geelong
Sydney 12-0 Hawthorn
Fremantle 7-5 Gold Coast
St Kilda 5-7 Adelaide
North Melbourne 0-12 Greater Western Sydney
West Coast 1-11 Richmond
Melbourne 12-0 Collingwood

