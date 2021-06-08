AS COMMUNITY footy clubs get back on their feet after a tough 2020, the Toyota Good for Footy Raffle is also back for 2021, making it easier than ever for local clubs to raise much-needed funds.

Last year, 557 local footy clubs raised a record total of almost $865,000 in the sold-out raffle, despite the huge disruption caused to community football by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Sherwood Magpies in Brisbane's western suburbs topped the fundraising ladder, bringing in an incredible total of more than $33,000 simply by getting their members and supporters to buy and sell $5 raffle tickets. The Magpies have been raising funds through the Toyota Good for Footy Raffle since it began in 2015, with a total of almost $45,000 added to the club's coffers in those six years.

The Mooroopna Football Netball Club in central Victoria, best known to most AFL fans as the junior club of Melbourne star Clayton Oliver, was another success story in 2020. The Cats jumped on board with the Toyota Good for Footy Raffle for the first time and raised more than $9000 with great support from their local community.

And in Tasmania, the Hobart Tigers have been involved in the raffle for the past six years, raising more than $19,000 in that time.

Toyota has helped thousands of grassroots football clubs around Australia raise millions of dollars since 2008. It costs nothing to take part in the raffle and your club gets to keep 100 per cent of the funds raised.

Even better, someone in your community could win a brand-new Toyota, with four vehicles given away nationally. Other great prizes include coaching clinics with star players and signed AFL memorabilia.

The Toyota Good for Footy Raffle has already raised over $350,000 nationally in 2021 and there is still plenty of time to get involved. For more information on the 2021 Toyota Good for Footy Raffle and to register your club, click here.