IS THIS the No.1 NAB AFL Draft pick?

South Adelaide talent Jason Horne has been playing at senior level in the SANFL since last year and starring, enough to have pushed his name as a genuine contender for this year's top pick.

Horne this week joins the Road to the Draft podcast to discuss his rise, as well as the Fremantle champion he idolises and where he wants to be taken in this year's national draft.

The 17-year-old chats with hosts Cal Twomey and Nat Edwards about his AFL ambitions and the former No.1 pick helping to guide him through this season.

Tune in for the latest in the world of the draft, trade and player movement space as draft prospects, club list managers and recruiters join the show or exclusive interviews.

This week's episode guide…

0:45 – How has this year's draft panned out so far?

5:30 – The guys look at the contenders for the No.1 pick and how clubs are viewing that race.

9:00 – Who are the other top-10 contenders at the mid-way point of the season?

14:30 – The four players who are getting all the draft buzz right now.

19:00 – The team chat through the father-son prospects and where they could land in this year's draft pool.

21:05 – Is a Motlop bound for Fremantle? And which of the Saints' crop of Next Generation Academy players is catching attention? A full wrap of the Academy prospects available in 2021.

25:00 – Jason Horne joins Road to the Draft to discuss his season.

29:00 – Who is Horne moulding his game on from the top level?

32:00 – Does he want to be the No.1 pick?

33:30 – The past and present AFL stars helping Horne through his draft season.

36:30 – Why Horne has picked up 'The milkman' as a nickname

Tickets for the Big Freeze in Sydney match are on sale now. Get your tickets HERE. The famous blue Big Freeze beanies are still available from Coles, Coles Express, Bunnings or fightmnd.org.au, while donations can be made at fightmnd.org.au.