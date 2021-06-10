THURSDAY night footy is back in an explosive fashion, with Port Adelaide and Geelong vying for third spot on the ladder when the two sides clash at the Adelaide Oval.

Only percentage separates the teams on the ladder, with the Cats sitting in third spot with an 8-3 record, while the Power sit in fifth, also with an 8-3 record.

A win for the Power would see them surge to third, while the Cats have won four on the trot, and will be looking to solidify their top-four position.

ALL THE STATS

The question for Geelong is, however, can they shake their post-bye hoodoo?

Match Previews R13: Port Adelaide v Geelong

The record for most matches played by a group of brothers is set to be broken when inspirational Geelong captain Joel Selwood plays his 322nd game.

Combined with brothers Adam (187), Scott (169) and Troy (75), Joel's 322 games takes his siblings' tally to a whopping 753.

THE JEZZA EFFECT How a bargain-basement Cat is now statistically elite

That number surpasses the Daniher brothers' record - Terry (313), Anthony (233), Chris (124) and Neale (82) - of 752 VFL/AFL matches.

Adam and Joel Selwood during the second preliminary final between Geelong and West Coast at the MCG in 2011. Picture: AFL Photos

Brownlow medallist Patrick Dangerfield is among four big inclusions for the Cats, along with Mark Blicavs, Mitch Duncan and Mark O'Connor.

Their return has forced the omission of in-form midfielder Quinton Narkle, with ruckman Rhys Stanley also omitted.

For the Power, Orazio Fantasia has been ruled out due to injury.

Port Adelaide v Geelong at Adelaide Oval, 7.10pm ACST

NO LATE CHANGES

MEDICAL SUBS

Port Adelaide: Boyd Woodcock

Geelong: Quinton Narkle

