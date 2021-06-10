THE STRENGTH of this year's NAB AFL Draft class is the pool of midfielders and in recent weeks a new name has emerged.

Joshua Browne's form for East Fremantle has seen him push his way into the starting midfield in AFL.com.au's rolling Draft Team of the Year.

The 18-year-old is a ball-winner who competes well as an inside midfielder but can also get out of the stoppages and make an impact around the ground.

After showing his potential last season in East Fremantle's finals series at Colts level, Browne has averaged 32 disposals this season in seven games, including last week's 28-disposal and one-goal performance against South Fremantle.

Browne has put himself on the map of recruiters with his stretch of form and shapes as a key player for Western Australia at the NAB AFL Under-19 Championships.

He is one of two inclusions for the fourth edition of the rolling team, with Geelong Falcons defender Oscar Morrison coming into the backline to replace Cody Raak.

Geelong Falcons' Oscar Morrison at the 2020 NAB League testing day. Picture: AFL Photos

The group of key defenders this season behind likely early pick Josh Gibcus is small, but Morrison has had a consistent campaign at NAB League level and returned to the action last week in the Falcons' win over Greater Western Victoria Rebels.

Morrison is a 193cm prospect who is likely to feature for Vic Country later this year.

