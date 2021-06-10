AFL Daily: Join Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards for our new podcast and be FIRST with all the news. Picture: AFL Media

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards look at all the big news after another huge round day of football.

In this episode ...

- Hawthorn Franklin v Sydney Franklin: Who do you choose?

- Why Buddy's impact at Sydney is lost on the industry

- Cats' three-headed monster better than West Coast's

- Port's record against top-eight teams

- Adam Simpson's plan to stop Dusty



