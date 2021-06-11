ONE OF footy's great modern rivalries will continue on Friday night when the high-flying Swans meet the struggling Hawks at the SCG.

From tight tussles to stars switching sides, Sydney and Hawthorn have a provided many memorable moments over the years.

SWANS v HAWKS Full match coverage and stats

Currently, the Swans have the upper hand, sitting at sixth on the ladder with an 8-4 record, while the Hawks are struggling to get off the ground this season, sitting at 17th on the ladder with a 2-9 record.

The Hawks will be looking to snap a five-game losing streak, while the Swans are fresh off a win against the Saints last week.

Star midfielder Jaeger O'Meara returns after suffering a concussion, while young gun Will Day is also back for the Hawks.

Hawthorn's mid-season draftee Jai Newcombe will make his debut after being drafted just last week.

The Swans will be without young star Chad Warner, with last week's injury sub James Bell named as his replacement.

