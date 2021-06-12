Adelaide's Lachie Sholl in action against West Coast in round nine, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

ADELAIDE running machine Lachie Sholl has had a late reprieve after being dropped from the Crows' best 22, having been named as medical sub for Saturday night's clash against St Kilda at Cazalys Stadium.

The Saints have added tough midfielder Jack Bytel as their medical sub for the game in Cairns.

ALL THE STATS Follow Saints v Crows LIVE from 7.25pm AEST

While the Crows dropped Sholl on Thursday night, a persistent and strong SANFL campaign from Jackson Hately was again not rewarded, with the former Giant named as an emergency.

The Saints lost key pair Seb Ross and Tim Membrey, who have returned to Victoria for family reasons and were listed as 'managed', while regaining defender Ben Long, Jack Lonie and Paul Hunter.

Earlier, Gold Coast defender Sam Collins withdrew from the Suns team ahead of Saturday's clash against Fremantle after falling short in his bid to overcome an ankle injury.

The key defender has been replaced in the 22 by third-year key defender Caleb Graham, with forward Josh Corbett named as the medical substitute.

St Kilda v Adelaide at Cazalys Stadium, 7.25pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

MEDICAL SUBS

St Kilda: Jack Bytel

Adelaide: Lachie Sholl

Fremantle v Gold Coast at Optus Stadium 2.15pm AWST

NO LATE CHANGES

MEDICAL SUBS

Fremantle: Connor Blakely

Gold Coast: Josh Corbett

Tickets for the Big Freeze in Sydney match are on sale now. Get your tickets HERE. The famous blue Big Freeze beanies are still available from Coles, Coles Express, Bunnings or fightmnd.org.au, while donations can be made at fightmnd.org.au.