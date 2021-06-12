GOLD Coast defender Sam Collins has been withdrawn from the Suns team ahead of Saturday's clash against Fremantle after falling short in his bid to overcome an ankle injury.

The key defender has been replaced in the 22 by third-year key defender Caleb Graham, with forward Josh Corbett named as the medical substitute.

The Suns expect Collins, who suffered the injury during the week, will be available for next Saturday's clash against Port Adelaide at Metricon Stadium.

The former Docker was set to line up against his old team, having played 14 games for Fremantle between 2016-17.

Fremantle will go in as named, with midfielder Connor Blakely selected as the medical substitute for the sixth time this season.

Blakely got his third chance in the 22 last week but was dropped despite the injury carnage the Dockers confronted.

The Dockers will unveil Next Generation Academy products Joel Western and Brandon Walker against the Suns, with the pair locked in to make their debuts.

After a brutal game against the Western Bulldogs where superstar Nat Fyfe was among the many Fremantle casualties, the Dockers will need to regroup today against a struggling Gold Coast outfit.

Freo not only lost Fyfe, but Griffin Logue was crunched and concussed, and Brennan Cox did a hamstring. Sean Darcy also had a hamstring concern but has been named in today's team.

The Dockers already have a long injury list, and their hopes of making finals are hanging by a frayed thread.

At the start of this round, Freo was two games outside the eight with a weak percentage.

The good news for Fremantle is it's playing Gold Coast which has its own form woes with one win from its past four outings.

The bad news is Suns' No.1 gun Matt Rowell is back, Gold Cost is refreshed after a bye, and boosted by it's last-up victory over Hawthorn. Jack Bowes also comes into the Suns team.

Fremantle made six changes for the game, with first-year pair Joel Western and Brandon Walker set to make their debut after arriving from the Dockers' Next Generation Academy.

Defender Alex Pearce has been named to play his first game since round one after a long recovery from a knee injury. Reece Conca and Brett Bewley are also back in the team.

Fremantle v Gold Coast at Optus Stadium 2.15pm AWST

NO LATE CHANGES

MEDICAL SUBS

Fremantle: Connor Blakely

Gold Coast: Josh Corbett

