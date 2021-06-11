The AFL advises the Match Review of the Thursday match of Round 13 has been completed. One charge was laid and there was one further incident that required detailed explanation.

Charge laid:

Mark O'Connor, Geelong Cats, has been charged with a first offence of making Careless Contact with an Umpire (Jeff Dalgleish), during the first quarter of the Round 13 match between Port Adelaide and the Geelong Cats, played at Adelaide Oval on Thursday, June 10, 2021.

In summary, he can accept a $1000 sanction with an early plea.

Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Careless Contact with an Umpire. The incident was classified as a $1500 sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a $1000 sanction with an early plea.

Incident assessed:

Contact between the Geelong Cats’ Lachie Henderson and Port Adelaide’s Todd Marshall from the first quarter of Thursday’s match between Port Adelaide and the Geelong Cats was assessed. The ball is kicked towards the Port Adelaide forward line. Henderson and Marshall approach the ball from opposite directions and high contact is made by Henderson on Marshall. It was the view of the MRO that Henderson was contesting the ball and no further action was taken.

