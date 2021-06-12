COLLINGWOOD has resisted the temptation to recall giant forward Mason Cox for Monday's Queen's Birthday clash against Melbourne, preferring to add speedy forward Beau McCreery and tough utility Chris Mayne.

Meanwhile Melbourne has dropped experienced half-forward Jake Melksham to make room for returning winger Ed Langdon for the historic clash at the SCG. Oskar Baker, last week's unused medical sub, is also out.

The Magpies have left out youngster Jay Rantall, injured midfielder Brayden Sier and last week's medical sub Callum Brown.

Cox, who was named on the extended bench on Thursday night, booted five goals in the 2018 Queen's Birthday clash against the Demons but he has been out of favour for much of 2021, playing only the first four games of the season.

The traditional blockbuster has been moved from the MCG to Sydney after Victoria's two-week COVID-19 lockdown forced the AFL to get teams out of the state to ensure the season could continue without interruption.

The game will still feature the annual Big Freeze fundraiser, with famous faces going down the slide to raise money for former Melbourne coach Neale Daniher's Fight MND charity. This will be the seventh year the Big Freeze event has been run.

Monday, June 14

Melbourne v Collingwood at the SCG, 3.20pm AEST

MELBOURNE

In: E.Langdon,

Out: J.Melksham (omitted), O.Baker (medi-sub)

Last week's sub: O.Baker (unused)

COLLINGWOOD

In: C.Mayne, B.McCreery

Out: J. Rantall (omitted), B.Sier (jaw), C.Brown (medi-sub)

Last week's sub: C.Brown (replaced B.Sier)

