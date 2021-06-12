The AFL advises the Match Review of the Friday match of Round 13 has been completed. Two charges were laid and there was one further incident that required detailed explanation.

Charges laid:

James Worpel, Hawthorn, has been charged with Rough Conduct (Dangerous Tackle) against Harry Cunningham, Sydney Swans, during the third quarter of the Round 13 match between the Sydney Swans and Hawthorn, played at the SCG on Friday, June 11, 2021.

In summary, he can accept a one-match sanction with an early plea.

Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Careless Contact, Medium Impact, High Contact. The incident was classified as a one-match sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a one- match sanction with an early plea.

Sam Wicks, Sydney Swans, has been charged with Forceful Front-On Contact against Will Day, Hawthorn, during the third quarter of the Round 13 match between the Sydney Swans and Hawthorn, played at the SCG on Friday, June 11, 2021.

In summary, he can accept a one-match sanction with an early plea.

Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Careless Contact, Medium Impact, High Contact. The incident was classified as a one-match sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a one- match sanction with an early plea.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Swan on report for collecting Day Sam Wicks goes in the book after this contact on Hawthorn's Will Day

Incident assessed:

Contact between Hawthorn’s Jaeger O’Meara and the Sydney Swans’ Will Hayward from the second quarter of Friday’s match between the Sydney Swans and Hawthorn was assessed. The ball is loose. O’Meara and Hayward approach the ball from opposing directions and high contact is made by O’Meara on Hayward. It was the view of the MRO that O’Meara was contesting the ball and had no realistic alternative way to contest the ball. No further action was taken.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard High-flying Swan concussed in this O'Meara encounter Will Hayward leaves the field after this clash with Jaeger O'Meara

Tickets for the Big Freeze in Sydney match are on sale now. Get your tickets HERE. The famous blue Big Freeze beanies are still available from Coles, Coles Express, Bunnings or fightmnd.org.au, while donations can be made at fightmnd.org.au.