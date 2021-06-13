West Coast's Jack Petruccelle kicks the ball against Essendon in R11 on May 29, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

WEST Coast speedster Jack Petruccelle has been withdrawn from Sunday night's clash against Richmond at Optus Stadium after failing to overcome a hamstring complaint.

The forward has been replaced by Jake Waterman, with midfielder Xavier O'Neill named as the Eagles' medical substitute.

Richmond will go in as named for the crunch clash between the 7-5 teams, with Hugo Ralphsmith selected as the Tigers' medical substitute.

Petruccelle suffered a hamstring injury in the Eagles' win against Carlton last Sunday and needed to pass a fitness test to take his place against the Tigers.

The late change provides a reprieve for Waterman, who has been in and out of the starting team in recent weeks and was dropped after going goalless against Carlton.

West Coast v Richmond at Optus Stadium, 5.20pm AWST

LATE CHANGES

West Coast: Jack Petruccelle (hamstring) replaced in selected side by Jake Waterman

Richmond: Nil

MEDICAL SUBS

West Coast: Xavier O’Neill

Richmond: Hugo Ralphsmith

North Melbourne v Greater Western Sydney at Blundstone Arena, 3.20pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

MEDICAL SUBS

North Melbourne: Curtis Taylor

Greater Western Sydney: Xavier O’Halloran

