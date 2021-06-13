GREATER Western Sydney is looking to move a step closer to the top eight when it takes on lowly North Melbourne at Blundstone Arena this afternoon.

The Giants enter the match in 11th place on the ladder but could jump within a game of either West Coast or Richmond, who face each other in Perth on Sunday night.

They will be significantly bolstered with the addition of superstar forward Toby Greene, who returns to the side after a shoulder injury.

He is one of four changes for the Giants, with tagger Matt de Boer - fresh off signing a one-year contract extension - named for his first game since round three after recovering from a hamstring injury.

The Kangaroos will regain defender Robbie Tarrant after a serious kidney issue, with recruit Jaidyn Stephenson and ruck/forward Tristan Xerri also making the cut.

The Roos sit bottom of the ladder with just one win but return to their second home in Tasmania hopeful of generating some winning momentum into the second half of the season.

North Melbourne v Greater Western Sydney at Blundstone Arena, 3.20pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

MEDICAL SUBS

North Melbourne: Curtis Taylor

Greater Western Sydney: Xavier O’Halloran

