AS THERE were seven games played over the long weekend, Fantasy Classic coaches’ best 18 scores were a little higher than expected thanks in part to the rookies.

Medical substitute one week, top 30 scorer the next, Tom Highmore (110) was on fire early in St Kilda’s clash with Adelaide in Cairns. He had five marks and 47 points in the first quarter and racked up his first Fantasy ton of his career. Joel Amartey (92), Luke Edwards (90) and Luke Foley (90) all performed well above their sub-$200k starting prices. The most exciting of all was first-gamer Jai Newcombe (87) who justified being the most traded in player this week.

James Jordon (78), who has the bye in round 14, was outstanding in his potential swan song for the 52,386 coaches who are looking to thank him for his services as they upgrade him to a premium.

The difference for a lot of coaches this weekend was how many they had playing.

Due to the West Coast v Richmond game being moved back to this round, more players were available and plenty of coaches had 20 or more players suiting up, therefore the bottom couple of scores were dropped off. Very handy for those fielding Trent Bianco (33) or Josh Worrell (16).

Fantasy Pig of the week

Since gaining FWD status back in round six, Josh Kelly (152) has seen his ownership increase each round. From round seven, the Giant has scored 105 or more in each game and averaged 119. Kelly was traded in by 5,600 ahead of his 39-disposal game in Hobart which included five marks, six tackles and two goals. With more midfield minutes plus Carlton and Hawthorn in the next two, Kelly could find himself priced at more than $800k and the No.1 Fantasy forward.

Honourable mentions

It looked like Sean Darcy (132) would miss round 13 after seemingly injuring his hamstring the week prior. Not only did he get up to play, he dominated the contest winning 40 hitouts on his 24th birthday. Aaron Hall (133) continued his epic season with 35 disposals in the role that has seen the Roos get the ball in his hands at every opportunity in the back-half of the ground. Ball magnets Jack Steele (133) and Touk Miller (130) held their heads up high despite their sides’ losses.

TOP SCORERS – R13

Josh Kelly 152 Aaron Hall 133 Jack Steele 133 Sean Darcy 132 Touk Miller 130 Brayden Maynard 129 Bachar Houli 127 Jy Simpkin 126 Tom Mitchell 125 Jack Redden 123 Jayden Short 122 Ben Keays 122 Brad Crouch 121 Rory Laird 121 Max Gawn 119 Andrew Brayshaw 118 Paul Seedsman 117 Josh Kennedy (Syd) 117 Ollie Wines 116 James Aish 114

Cash cows of the round

The best player with a starting price under-$270k will be awarded the Michael Barlow Medal as the best cash cow of the year.

The votes for round 13:

5 – Tom Highmore (110) St Kilda, DEF

Way to step up in a bye round! After being in and out of the side for the last month with a couple of stints as the medical substitute, Highmore took 13 marks to go with his 22 disposals to post the highest score of his career. Super-handy as coaches rely on their rookies as part of their best 18.

4 – Joel Amartey (92) Sydney Swans, RUC/FWD

Backing up from 74 the round prior, the third-gamer took seven marks and kicked two goals.

3 – Luke Foley (90) West Coast, DEF

22 disposals, seven marks and three tackles will make him a popular option after the Eagles’ bye.

2 – Luke Edwards (90) West Coast, MID

Could he be as good as his father, Crows champion Tyson, who averaged 95 points from 2006-2010?

1 – Jai Newcombe (87) Hawthorn, MID

Set a record for most tackles on debut with 14, the mid-season draftee is set to make plenty of coin.

LEADERBOARD: James Jordon 21, Tom Powell 15, Chad Warner 13, Matthew Flynn 12, Errol Gulden 11, Caleb Poulter 10, Deven Robertson 9, Nikolas Cox 9, Jy Farrar 7.

Rage trades

Josh Worrell (16) – We can’t expect too much from our rookies, but the long-awaited debut from the handy Fantasy DEF/FWD swingman didn’t register enough points to classify as a cash cow. Worrell’s price is still $170k.

Isaac Heeney (40) – After scoring 107, 84 and 135, thousands of coaches jumped on board Heeney as a value pick. His scores since have shown why he was cheap. On Friday night he was dropping the simplest of chest marks and is likely to be given the axe by quite a few owners as the Swans have the bye this week.

Matt Rowell (48) – More than 3,500 coaches brought the No.1 pick from the 2019 NAB AFL Draft for his first game back since round one. It’ll take some time for Rowell to get back to his best. Captain Hindsight says the best play would have been to wait.

Patrick Dangerfield (51) – If you picked him this week, don’t stress too much … except for the fact that there will be a lot looking at him as a massive bargain in a couple of weeks.

Andrew Gaff (74) – Scores have been up and down this year, but the run of downs is getting quite frustrating for his owners as he is averaging 85 for the last month. That’s a long way from his initial price tag and the 154, 131 and 137 he put up a few weeks ago.

Lachie Whitfield (77) – By all means it wasn’t a terrible score, but the most popular premium player traded in this week fell well below expectations. Considering you could have saved $300k by going to his team mate Nick Haynes for an extra 30 points…

