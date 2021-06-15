Round 13 nominees:
- Ryan Burton (Port Adelaide)
- Esava Ratugolea (Geelong Cats)
- Lachie Young (North Melbourne)
Round 13 winner is Ryan Burton.
Round 14 voting opens Monday, June 21 at 10am
Check out the three best marks from round thirteen
Round 13 nominees:
Round 13 winner is Ryan Burton.
Round 14 voting opens Monday, June 21 at 10am
This content is unavailable in your region. You can access more content with Watch AFL
You need a Live Pass subscription.
From 2019, fans will no longer be able to subscribe to AFL Live Pass through the AFL website. However, you can still subscribe via the Apple App Store or the Google Play.