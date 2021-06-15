Best podcast is here: Join Mitch Cleary, Riley Beveridge and Callum Twomey in AFL Exchange. Picture: AFL Media

AS CLUBS turn to the second half of 2021, their approaches to rival players for next season will continue to ramp up.

On this week's episode of AFL Exchange, the team looks at the players who will start to gather interest from elsewhere – including a midfielder who averages more than 22 disposals a game at AFL level.

Join hosts Cal Twomey, Riley Beveridge and Mitch Cleary as they take a look at all the big footy news ahead of round 14 – and some of the not so big.

Don't forget to subscribe to the podcast to get the new Thursday episode of the show.

Plus – details to drop in coming weeks of a live show in Melbourne in late July.

Episode guide ...

2:35 – Biggest take away from Queen's Birthday

7:25 – What direction does Collingwood take when searching for its next coach?

13:05 – Who is West Coast's most important player?

16:30 – Can Richmond still win the flag?

19:50 – Who are the players of intrigue who can't get a game right now?

21:55 – What is the single best moment in GF history this century?

25.35 – Death, taxes and…

27:05 – How can North Melbourne get creative in the player movement window?

30:10 – Rising Star announcement

34:30 – How would you want to be told of your debut?

35:45 – Exchange Exchange

39:50 – Who is the funniest player you've interviewed?

41:00 – Listener feedback