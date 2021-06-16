ROUND 13 really threw a cat among the pigeons as Mitch Cleary grabbed the overall lead ahead of AFL Exchange co-host Riley Beveridge and Nat Edwards.
With the draw between North Melbourne and GWS counting as a tip, Cleary's four points saw him overtake Beveridge at the top, with Edwards also now just one behind.
Kane Cornes also made a decisive move last round with five correct tips.
This week appears to be a little more straightforward - on paper at least. Perhaps somewhat surprisingly, only one tipster has picked the Western Bulldogs to beat Geelong, while two teams are overwhelming favourites in their respective matches.
See who else our experts tipped below.
MITCH CLEARY
Geelong - eight points
Port Adelaide
Brisbane
Greater Western Sydney
Essendon
Last week: 4
Total: 79
RILEY BEVERIDGE
Geelong - 16 points
Port Adelaide
Brisbane
Greater Western Sydney
Essendon
Last week: 1
Total: 78
NAT EDWARDS
Geelong - 15 points
Port Adelaide
Brisbane
Greater Western Sydney
Hawthorn
Last week: 4
Total: 78
KANE CORNES
Geelong - 14 points
Port Adelaide
Brisbane
Carlton
Essendon
Last week: 5
Total: 76
DAISY PEARCE
Geelong – 32 points
Port Adelaide
Brisbane
Carlton
Essendon
Last week: 4
Total: 75
NATHAN SCHMOOK
Geelong - six points
Port Adelaide
Brisbane
Greater Western Sydney
Essendon
Last week: 2
Total: 73
CALLUM TWOMEY
Western Bulldogs - 19 points
Port Adelaide
Brisbane
Carlton
Essendon
Last week: 1
Total: 73
MATTHEW LLOYD
Geelong - nine points
Port Adelaide
Brisbane
Greater Western Sydney
Essendon
Last week: 3
Total: 72
DAMIAN BARRETT
Geelong – 29 points
Port Adelaide
Brisbane
Greater Western Sydney
Essendon
Last week: 4
Total: 72
SARAH BLACK
Geelong – 14 points
Port Adelaide
Brisbane
Greater Western Sydney
Essendon
Last week: 3
Total: 71
MICHAEL WHITING
Geelong – 13 points
Port Adelaide
Brisbane
Greater Western Sydney
Essendon
Last week: 1
Total: 71
ANDREW KRAKOUER
Geelong - 18 points
Port Adelaide
Brisbane
Carlton
Essendon
Last week: 2
Total: 68
TOTALS
Geelong 11-1 Western Bulldogs
Gold Coast 0-12 Port Adelaide
North Melbourne 0-12 Brisbane
Greater Western Sydney 8-4 Carlton
Hawthorn 1-11 Essendon