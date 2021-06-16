Get your tips in: Our experts help find you a winner. Picture: AFL Media

ROUND 13 really threw a cat among the pigeons as Mitch Cleary grabbed the overall lead ahead of AFL Exchange co-host Riley Beveridge and Nat Edwards.

With the draw between North Melbourne and GWS counting as a tip, Cleary's four points saw him overtake Beveridge at the top, with Edwards also now just one behind.

Kane Cornes also made a decisive move last round with five correct tips.

This week appears to be a little more straightforward - on paper at least. Perhaps somewhat surprisingly, only one tipster has picked the Western Bulldogs to beat Geelong, while two teams are overwhelming favourites in their respective matches.

See who else our experts tipped below.

MITCH CLEARY

Geelong - eight points

Port Adelaide

Brisbane

Greater Western Sydney

Essendon

Last week: 4

Total: 79

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Geelong - 16 points

Port Adelaide

Brisbane

Greater Western Sydney

Essendon

Last week: 1

Total: 78

NAT EDWARDS

Geelong - 15 points

Port Adelaide

Brisbane

Greater Western Sydney

Hawthorn

Last week: 4

Total: 78

KANE CORNES

Geelong - 14 points

Port Adelaide

Brisbane

Carlton

Essendon

Last week: 5

Total: 76

DAISY PEARCE

Geelong – 32 points

Port Adelaide

Brisbane

Carlton

Essendon

Last week: 4

Total: 75

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Geelong - six points

Port Adelaide

Brisbane

Greater Western Sydney

Essendon

Last week: 2

Total: 73

CALLUM TWOMEY

Western Bulldogs - 19 points

Port Adelaide

Brisbane

Carlton

Essendon

Last week: 1

Total: 73

MATTHEW LLOYD

Geelong - nine points

Port Adelaide

Brisbane

Greater Western Sydney

Essendon

Last week: 3

Total: 72

DAMIAN BARRETT

Geelong – 29 points

Port Adelaide

Brisbane

Greater Western Sydney

Essendon

Last week: 4

Total: 72

SARAH BLACK

Geelong – 14 points

Port Adelaide

Brisbane

Greater Western Sydney

Essendon

Last week: 3

Total: 71

MICHAEL WHITING

Geelong – 13 points

Port Adelaide

Brisbane

Greater Western Sydney

Essendon

Last week: 1

Total: 71

ANDREW KRAKOUER

Geelong - 18 points

Port Adelaide

Brisbane

Carlton

Essendon

Last week: 2

Total: 68

TOTALS

Geelong 11-1 Western Bulldogs

Gold Coast 0-12 Port Adelaide

North Melbourne 0-12 Brisbane

Greater Western Sydney 8-4 Carlton

Hawthorn 1-11 Essendon