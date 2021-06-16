ROUND 13 really threw a cat among the pigeons as Mitch Cleary grabbed the overall lead ahead of AFL Exchange co-host Riley Beveridge and Nat Edwards.

With the draw between North Melbourne and GWS counting as a tip, Cleary's four points saw him overtake Beveridge at the top, with Edwards also now just one behind.

Kane Cornes also made a decisive move last round with five correct tips.

This week appears to be a little more straightforward - on paper at least. Perhaps somewhat surprisingly, only one tipster has picked the Western Bulldogs to beat Geelong, while two teams are overwhelming favourites in their respective matches.

See who else our experts tipped below.

MITCH CLEARY

Geelong - eight points
Port Adelaide 
Brisbane
Greater Western Sydney
Essendon 

Last week: 4
Total: 79

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Geelong - 16 points
Port Adelaide
Brisbane
Greater Western Sydney
Essendon

Last week: 1
Total: 78

NAT EDWARDS

Geelong - 15 points
Port Adelaide
Brisbane 
Greater Western Sydney
Hawthorn

Last week: 4
Total: 78

KANE CORNES

Geelong - 14 points
Port Adelaide
Brisbane
Carlton
Essendon

Last week: 5
Total: 76

DAISY PEARCE

Geelong – 32 points
Port Adelaide 
Brisbane 
Carlton
Essendon

Last week: 4
Total: 75

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Geelong - six points 
Port Adelaide
Brisbane
Greater Western Sydney 
Essendon 

Last week: 2
Total: 73

CALLUM TWOMEY

Western Bulldogs - 19 points
Port Adelaide
Brisbane
Carlton
Essendon

Last week: 1
Total: 73

MATTHEW LLOYD

Geelong - nine points
Port Adelaide 
Brisbane 
Greater Western Sydney 
Essendon 

Last week: 3
Total: 72

DAMIAN BARRETT

Geelong – 29 points
Port Adelaide
Brisbane
Greater Western Sydney
Essendon

Last week: 4
Total: 72

SARAH BLACK

Geelong – 14 points
Port Adelaide
Brisbane
Greater Western Sydney
Essendon

Last week: 3
Total: 71

MICHAEL WHITING

Geelong – 13 points
Port Adelaide
Brisbane
Greater Western Sydney
Essendon

Last week: 1
Total: 71

ANDREW KRAKOUER

Geelong - 18 points
Port Adelaide
Brisbane
Carlton
Essendon

Last week: 2
Total: 68

TOTALS

Geelong 11-1 Western Bulldogs
Gold Coast 0-12 Port Adelaide
North Melbourne 0-12 Brisbane
Greater Western Sydney 8-4 Carlton
Hawthorn 1-11 Essendon

