AFL Daily: Join Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards for our new podcast and be FIRST with all the news. Picture: AFL Media

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Mitch Cleary discuss all the big news after another big day in football.

In this episode ...

- The Online Safety Act and what that means for players

- How equalisation has taken its toll on 2000's top four

- 15 of last 20 flags have been won by current top-eight teams

- The NAB AFL Rising Star 'standout'

- Spotlight on Darcy Moore's knee injury

>> START LISTENING NOW