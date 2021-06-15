James Hird and teammates celebrate Essendon's 2000 Grand Final win over Melbourne at the MCG. Picture: AFL Photos

In this episode ...

- The Online Safety Act and what that means for players

- How equalisation has taken its toll on 2000's top four

- 15 of last 20 flags have been won by current top-eight teams

- The NAB AFL Rising Star 'standout'

- Spotlight on Darcy Moore's knee injury

0:32 – The Online Safety Act in the Senate

1:35 – The impact of online abuse in the AFL and what the Act means

3:13 – Chad Wingard's voice in the online safety discussion

6:11 – Why have some big Melbourne clubs struggled this century?

7:57 – Gold Coast and GWS 'forever changed' the League for some clubs

10:40 – The standout for the NAB AFL Rising Star not getting enough attention

12:10 – Some of the other best young talent

13:11 – The severity of Darcy Moore's knee injury