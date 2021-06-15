IN TODAY'S AFL Daily star journalists Damian Barrett and Mitch Cleary join all the dots on footy's biggest issues.
In this episode ...
- The Online Safety Act and what that means for players
- How equalisation has taken its toll on 2000's top four
- 15 of last 20 flags have been won by current top-eight teams
- The NAB AFL Rising Star 'standout'
- Spotlight on Darcy Moore's knee injury
>> START LISTENING NOW
In this episode ...
0:32 – The Online Safety Act in the Senate
1:35 – The impact of online abuse in the AFL and what the Act means
3:13 – Chad Wingard's voice in the online safety discussion
6:11 – Why have some big Melbourne clubs struggled this century?
7:57 – Gold Coast and GWS 'forever changed' the League for some clubs
10:40 – The standout for the NAB AFL Rising Star not getting enough attention
12:10 – Some of the other best young talent
13:11 – The severity of Darcy Moore's knee injury