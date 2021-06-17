GEELONG will be without recruit Shaun Higgins for Friday night's crunch meeting with the Western Bulldogs, with the ex-Roo and Dog 'managed' for the clash.
And in other team news ahead of round 14, Carlton has again dropped former skipper Marc Murphy, the Giants will be without ruckman Shane Mumford and Essendon will have at least five changes for its clash with Hawthorn.
Higgins, who was quiet last week against Port Adelaide, has been replaced for Friday night's clash with the Dogs at GMHBA Stadium by Cam Guthrie, who has recovered from his shoulder injury.
The Dogs go into the clash unchanged, with former captain Easton Wood named an emergency.
Murphy's race to hit 300 games with the Blues has hit another hurdle after being omitted for the club's trip to take on the Giants, with Matt Cottrell also dropped and Will Setterfield missing through injury. Murphy has played 295 games with the club.
Ex-Giants co-captain Phil Davis is back for GWS, as well as the important Harry Perryman, while Mumford will miss the game with injury. No.4 pick Lachie Ash is among three players left out for the Giants.
Gold Coast regains Sam Day and Sam Collins for its Metricon Stadium meeting with Port Adelaide, who welcome back ruckman Scott Lycett from suspension.
North Melbourne will regain last year's best and fairest winner Luke McDonald for its clash with Brisbane at Blundstone Arena on Saturday, with the Lions to be without Ryan Lester (injury) and Dayne Zorko (suspension).
Andrew McGrath, David Zaharakis and Alec Waterman will miss the Bombers' trip to Tasmania to take on the Hawks through injury while defender Aaron Francis will sit out the game for personal reasons.
Ruckman Sam Draper, forward Peter Wright and midfielder Devon Smith are among the possible inclusions for the Bombers.
Friday, June 18
Geelong v Western Bulldogs at GMHBA Stadium, 7.50pm AEST
GEELONG
In: C.Guthrie
Out: Q.Narkle (medi-sub), S.Higgins (managed)
Last week's sub: Q.Narkle (unused)
WESTERN BULLDOGS
In: Nil
Out: R.West (medi-sub)
Last week's sub: R.West (replaced S.Martin)
Saturday, June 19
Gold Coast v Port Adelaide at Metricon Stadium, 1.45pm AEST
GOLD COAST
In: S.Collins, S.Day
Out: C.Graham (omitted), M.Rosas (omitted), J.Corbett (medi-sub)
Last week's sub: J.Corbett (unused)
PORT ADELAIDE
In: S.Lycett, J.Lienert
Out: T.Marshall (concussion), R.Bonner (omitted), B.Woodcock (omitted)
Last week's sub: B.Woodcock (replaced T.Marshall)
North Melbourne v Brisbane at Blundstone Arena, 4.35pm AEST
NORTH MELBOURNE
In: L.McDonald
Out: La.Young (omitted), T.Garner (ankle)
Last week's sub: C.Taylor (unused)
BRISBANE
In: J.Madden
Out: R.Lester (hamstring), D.Zorko (suspension)
Last week's sub: R.Mathieson (replaced R.Lester)
Greater Western Sydney v Carlton at Giants Stadium, 7.25pm AEST
GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY
In: P.Davis, H.Perryman, K.Briggs
Out: J.Stein (omitted), L.Ash (omitted), X.O'Halloran (omitted), S.Mumford (back)
Last week's sub: X.O’Halloran (unused)
CARLTON
In: L.Parks, L.Fogarty, M.Kennedy
Out: M.Cottrell (omitted), M.Murphy (omitted), W.Setterfield (hand), J.Newnes (medi-sub)
Last week's sub: J.Newnes (replaced H.McKay)
Sunday, June 20
Hawthorn v Essendon at University of Tasmania Stadium, 3.20pm AEST
HAWTHORN
In: J.Cousins, L.Bramble, T.Brockman, C.Nash, E.Jeka
Out: H.Morrison (hamstring), J.Worpel (suspension)
New: Lachlan Bramble
Last week's sub: J.Morris (replaced H.Morrison)
ESSENDON
In: B.Zerk-Thatcher, T.Cutler, D.Smith, S.Draper, N.Cahill, Z.Reid, S.Durham, P.Wright
Out: P.Ambrose (omitted), A.McGrath (knee), D.Zaharakis (hamstring), A.Waterman (calf), A.Francis (managed)
New: Sam Durham
Last week's sub: P.Ambrose (replaced A.McGrath)