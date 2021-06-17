GEELONG will be without recruit Shaun Higgins for Friday night's crunch meeting with the Western Bulldogs, with the ex-Roo and Dog 'managed' for the clash.

And in other team news ahead of round 14, Carlton has again dropped former skipper Marc Murphy, the Giants will be without ruckman Shane Mumford and Essendon will have at least five changes for its clash with Hawthorn.

Higgins, who was quiet last week against Port Adelaide, has been replaced for Friday night's clash with the Dogs at GMHBA Stadium by Cam Guthrie, who has recovered from his shoulder injury.

The Dogs go into the clash unchanged, with former captain Easton Wood named an emergency.

Nat Edwards with all the latest news

Murphy's race to hit 300 games with the Blues has hit another hurdle after being omitted for the club's trip to take on the Giants, with Matt Cottrell also dropped and Will Setterfield missing through injury. Murphy has played 295 games with the club.

Ex-Giants co-captain Phil Davis is back for GWS, as well as the important Harry Perryman, while Mumford will miss the game with injury. No.4 pick Lachie Ash is among three players left out for the Giants.

Gold Coast regains Sam Day and Sam Collins for its Metricon Stadium meeting with Port Adelaide, who welcome back ruckman Scott Lycett from suspension.

FULL TEAMS Check them out here

North Melbourne will regain last year's best and fairest winner Luke McDonald for its clash with Brisbane at Blundstone Arena on Saturday, with the Lions to be without Ryan Lester (injury) and Dayne Zorko (suspension).

Andrew McGrath, David Zaharakis and Alec Waterman will miss the Bombers' trip to Tasmania to take on the Hawks through injury while defender Aaron Francis will sit out the game for personal reasons.

Ruckman Sam Draper, forward Peter Wright and midfielder Devon Smith are among the possible inclusions for the Bombers.

Friday, June 18

Geelong v Western Bulldogs at GMHBA Stadium, 7.50pm AEST

GEELONG

In: C.Guthrie

Out: Q.Narkle (medi-sub), S.Higgins (managed)

Last week's sub: Q.Narkle (unused)

WESTERN BULLDOGS

In: Nil

Out: R.West (medi-sub)

Last week's sub: R.West (replaced S.Martin)

Saturday, June 19

Gold Coast v Port Adelaide at Metricon Stadium, 1.45pm AEST

GOLD COAST

In: S.Collins, S.Day

Out: C.Graham (omitted), M.Rosas (omitted), J.Corbett (medi-sub)

Last week's sub: J.Corbett (unused)

PORT ADELAIDE

In: S.Lycett, J.Lienert

Out: T.Marshall (concussion), R.Bonner (omitted), B.Woodcock (omitted)

Last week's sub: B.Woodcock (replaced T.Marshall)

North Melbourne v Brisbane at Blundstone Arena, 4.35pm AEST

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: L.McDonald

Out: La.Young (omitted), T.Garner (ankle)

Last week's sub: C.Taylor (unused)

BRISBANE

In: J.Madden

Out: R.Lester (hamstring), D.Zorko (suspension)

Last week's sub: R.Mathieson (replaced R.Lester)

Greater Western Sydney v Carlton at Giants Stadium, 7.25pm AEST

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: P.Davis, H.Perryman, K.Briggs

Out: J.Stein (omitted), L.Ash (omitted), X.O'Halloran (omitted), S.Mumford (back)

Last week's sub: X.O’Halloran (unused)

CARLTON

In: L.Parks, L.Fogarty, M.Kennedy

Out: M.Cottrell (omitted), M.Murphy (omitted), W.Setterfield (hand), J.Newnes (medi-sub)

Last week's sub: J.Newnes (replaced H.McKay)

Sunday, June 20

Hawthorn v Essendon at University of Tasmania Stadium, 3.20pm AEST

HAWTHORN

In: J.Cousins, L.Bramble, T.Brockman, C.Nash, E.Jeka

Out: H.Morrison (hamstring), J.Worpel (suspension)

New: Lachlan Bramble

Last week's sub: J.Morris (replaced H.Morrison)

ESSENDON

In: B.Zerk-Thatcher, T.Cutler, D.Smith, S.Draper, N.Cahill, Z.Reid, S.Durham, P.Wright

Out: P.Ambrose (omitted), A.McGrath (knee), D.Zaharakis (hamstring), A.Waterman (calf), A.Francis (managed)

New: Sam Durham

Last week's sub: P.Ambrose (replaced A.McGrath)