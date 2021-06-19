Greater Western Sydney v Carlton at Giants Stadium, 7.25pm AEST
NO LATE CHANGES
MEDICAL SUBS
Greater Western Sydney: Lachie Ash
Carlton: Jack Newnes
FOLLOW IT LIVE Giants v Blues
North Melbourne v Brisbane at Blundstone Arena, 4.35pm AEST
NO LATE CHANGES
MEDICAL SUBS
North Melbourne: Lachie Young
Brisbane: Tom Berry
FOLLOW IT LIVE Roos v Lions
Gold Coast v Port Adelaide at Metricon Stadium, 1.45pm AEST
LATE CHANGES
Gold Coast: Sam Collins (ankle) replaced by Caleb Graham
MEDICAL SUBS
Gold Coast: Brayden Fiorini
Port Adelaide: Hamish Hartlett