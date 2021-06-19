Greater Western Sydney v Carlton at Giants Stadium, 7.25pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

MEDICAL SUBS
Greater Western Sydney: Lachie Ash
Carlton: Jack Newnes

North Melbourne v Brisbane at Blundstone Arena, 4.35pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

MEDICAL SUBS
North Melbourne: Lachie Young
Brisbane: Tom Berry

Gold Coast v Port Adelaide at Metricon Stadium, 1.45pm AEST

LATE CHANGES
Gold Coast: Sam Collins (ankle) replaced by Caleb Graham 

MEDICAL SUBS
Gold Coast: Brayden Fiorini
Port Adelaide: Hamish Hartlett