GOLD Coast vice-captain Sam Collins is a late scratching from Saturday's match against Port Adelaide at Metricon Stadium.

Collins has failed to overcome an ankle injury that kept him out of last week's loss to Fremantle.

He has been replaced by young key defender Caleb Graham, while the Port Adelaide is unchanged.

FOLLOW IT LIVE Suns v Power from 1.45pm AEST

The Power will be looking to bounce back after a final quarter fade-out last week against Geelong and also celebrate the wonderful career of Robbie Gray

Gray plays his 250th game for the Power and the quiet star - with a highlights reel like no other - is much-loved by teammates, coaches and fans alike.

Meanwhile, pride is on the line for Gold Coast after a week of soul searching following a disappointing performance against the Dockers.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Match Previews R14: Gold Coast v Port Adelaide Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Suns and Power at Metricon Stadium

The Suns will be hoping former No.1 draft pick Matt Rowell will continue to build after an uneventful return from injury last week.

Port Adelaide have an 8-4 record, and will be looking to cement their top-eight standing.

The Suns have only managed four wins this season, and sit in 15th place on the ladder.

Gold Coast v Port Adelaide at Metricon Stadium, 1.45pm AEST

LATE CHANGES

Gold Coast: Sam Collins (ankle) replaced by Caleb Graham

MEDICAL SUBS

Gold Coast: Brayden Fiorini

Port Adelaide: Hamish Hartlett