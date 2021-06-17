Aaron Naughton (left) and Marcus Bontempelli of the Bulldogs celebrate after round 10, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

FACING Geelong at GMHBA Stadium is one of the Western Bulldogs' toughest AFL tests of the year but coach Luke Beveridge is confident his charges have the mettle to prevail.

The second-placed Bulldogs are 10-2 but their two defeats came against ladder leaders Melbourne and reigning premiers Richmond, with third-placed Geelong coming off five wins on the bounce.

"There's an inner belief - so when a team like Melbourne or Richmond just give you a little bit of a reminder of what happens when you're slightly off or there are a handful of players who have come off their best, you just recommit to everything that's worked," Beveridge said.

"We've got enough of a form line and enough evidence that what we're doing works to have faith.

"So that's all we'll do, we'll just draw on that... (it's) just another great opportunity to play against a very, very good opponent."

Bailey Smith in action during the Western Bulldogs training session at Whitten Oval on June 09, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

The Bulldogs are coming off the bye and Beveridge was confident they had found the right balance of time off and training to hit the Cats at full stride.

"With the lockdown in Victoria, we took it upon ourselves to look ahead and change our plans a little bit," he said.

"So we've had a bit of a day-on, day-off approach and I think we're fresh enough.

"But now, it's the challenge to really switch on and get back into it and bring out our best footy.

"You're never certain and regardless of who you play, you've always got to be ready but with them nipping at our toes ladder-wise, it's a pretty obvious reminder that we need to be at our best."

Aaron Naughton in action during a Western Bulldogs training session on June 16, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

The Bulldogs face a stern test in dealing with Geelong's in-form forward trio of Jeremy Cameron, Tom Hawkins and Gary Rohan.

"We'll have our hands full with their guys and obviously Patrick Dangerfield's back as well, and plays a little bit of forward time," he said.

"So we need to be on our toes."

Experienced defender Easton Wood is "in contention" to return from a hamstring injury while ruckman Stefan Martin is also available.

Up to 7,000 fans, who must be members of either club and from the Geelong region and surrounding area, are able to attend the game.