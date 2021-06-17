IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards join all the dots on footy's biggest issues.
In this episode ...
- Last night's Tribunal decision and what it means: 'There's going to be change to rules'
- Luke Beveridge and three-headed monsters: Sigmund and the Sea Monsters was a 'terrible show', Bevo
- St Kilda under pressure and has 'issues'
- Zach Merrett and Erin Phillips re-sign
>> START LISTENING NOW
0:27 – The AFL os 'conditioning' the industry within the David Mackay process
2:12 – The 'disconnect' between different AFL departments
3:58 – Damo's endorsement of Jimmy Bartel's 'football acts' idea
6:45 – Bevo's 'Sigmund' reference to Geelong's forward line
8:31 – GMHBA home ground advantage for the Cats is huge
10:30 – St Kilda's poor messaging
14:41 – The 'huge coup' for Essendon
16:08 – Erin Phillips plays on