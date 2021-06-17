AFL Daily: Join Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards for our new podcast and be FIRST with all the news. Picture: AFL Media

- Last night's Tribunal decision and what it means: 'There's going to be change to rules'

- Luke Beveridge and three-headed monsters: Sigmund and the Sea Monsters was a 'terrible show', Bevo

- St Kilda under pressure and has 'issues'

- Zach Merrett and Erin Phillips re-sign

0:27 – The AFL os 'conditioning' the industry within the David Mackay process

2:12 – The 'disconnect' between different AFL departments

3:58 – Damo's endorsement of Jimmy Bartel's 'football acts' idea

6:45 – Bevo's 'Sigmund' reference to Geelong's forward line

8:31 – GMHBA home ground advantage for the Cats is huge

10:30 – St Kilda's poor messaging

14:41 – The 'huge coup' for Essendon

16:08 – Erin Phillips plays on