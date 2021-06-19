State league affiliate: Adelaide (SANFL)

This weekend: Bye

State league affiliate: Brisbane (VFL)

This weekend: Southport v Brisbane - Saturday June 19, 12pm, Fankhauser Reserve

Young midfielder Tom Joyce led the way in Brisbane's 107-point loss to Southport, finishing with 26 disposals and eight clearances.

Connor Ballenden (19 disposals, all of which were kicks, and seven marks) found plenty of the footy, while Connor McFadyen was also busy with 16 and four tackles.

Mid-season recruit Kalin Lane recorded 13 hitouts, 12 disposals and a goal in his first game for the club at any level, while key back Jack Payne played his first game since injuring his foot in round three.

FT | Not our day.



?? 157

?? 50#Uncaged pic.twitter.com/CAe2ZgMlaG — Brisbane Lions VFL (@lions_vfl) June 19, 2021

State league affiliate: Carlton (VFL)

This weekend: Port Melbourne v Carlton - Saturday June 19, 1pm, ETU Stadium

Former skipper Marc Murphy (26 disposals, seven marks, five clearances) was one of Carlton's best in its 15-point win over Port Melbourne, after being dropped from the senior side.

Sam Petrevski-Seton, who has not played in the AFL team since round eight, found plenty of the ball with 25 touches and nine clearances.

Levi Casboult, playing predominantly ruck, recorded 22 hitouts, 22 disposals, four clearances and a goal, while Josh Honey was efficient in attack with three goals from his 10 touches.

There's the siren!



A huge final term across the board we'll be taking the four points back to IKON Park. ??



Honey and Carroll both impressive, while North finishes with 28 disposals. pic.twitter.com/SbwNjob8HR — Carlton Reserves (@CarltonReserves) June 19, 2021

State league affiliate: Collingwood (VFL)

This weekend: Bye

State league affiliate: Essendon (VFL)

This weekend: Essendon v Box Hill Hawks - Sunday June 20, 11.05am, Windy Hill

State league affiliate: Peel Thunder (WAFL)

This weekend: Bye

State league affiliate: Geelong (VFL)

This weekend: Geelong v Footscray - Friday June 18, 4.10pm, GMHBA Stadium

Jordan Clark pushed his senior selection claims with a starring performance in the 33-point loss to Footscray, the speedster recording 25 disposals, eight marks and three goals in a well-rounded display.

Fellow young teammate Charlie Constable was running hot with 31 touches, seven marks, seven tackles and five clearances from the midfield.

Ruckman Rhys Stanley (24 hitouts, 24 disposals, 10 clearances) was dominant both in the air and on the ground, while draftee Nick Stevens was busy with 19 touches and five marks.

The Cats reported Nathan Krueger finished the game with a back complaint, while Gryan Miers made his return after six weeks on the sidelines with a fractured fibula.

State league affiliate: Gold Coast (VFL)

This weekend: Aspley v Gold Coast - Saturday June 19, 12pm, Graham Rd

The talented Ben Ainsworth was one of Gold Coast's best in its tight-fought six-point win against Aspley, finishing with 24 disposals, five marks and 4.3.

Key target Josh Corbett was dominant in the air, kicking five goals from his 18 disposals and 11 marks.

Will Brodie (22 disposals) and Alex Davies (18) controlled the middle of the ground with seven clearances apiece, while second-year midfielder Jeremy Sharp found plenty of the footy, recording 31 disposals and seven marks.

VFL FT: A huge second half comeback by the boys sees us secure a 6-point win over Aspley.



5 goals to Corbett and 29 disposals to Sharp.



ASPLEY: 18.17 (125)

SUNS: 19.17 (131)



Full stats in the match centre ?? https://t.co/hBBzdRtMoH #ChallengeAccepted #VFL pic.twitter.com/O7hNqkaGC4 — Gold Coast Suns (@GoldCoastSUNS) June 19, 2021

State league affiliate: GWS Giants (VFL)

This weekend: Werribee v GWS Giants - Saturday June 19, 12pm, Avalon Airport Oval

Dropped midfielder Xavier O'Halloran responded strongly in GWS' 48-point loss to Werribee, finding plenty of the ball on his way to 25 disposals, eight clearances and seven tackles.

Tanner Bruhn was difficult to stop in the trenches, finishing with nine clearances along with his 17 touches.

Jake Riccardi's strong goalkicking form continued with another two majors, while Matt Buntine was busy in defence with 24 touches and eight marks.

Full time in the VFL.



Match report coming soon ?? pic.twitter.com/PPnFh4U2oj — GWS GIANTS (@GWSGIANTS) June 19, 2021

State league affiliate: Box Hill Hawks (VFL)

This weekend: Essendon v Box Hill Hawks - Sunday June 20, 11.05am, Windy Hill

State league affiliate: Casey Demons (VFL)

This weekend: Bye

State league affiliate: North Melbourne (VFL)

This weekend: North Melbourne v Coburg - Saturday June 19, 12pm, Arden St Oval

Will Phillips brought his own footy to North Melbourne's tight three-point win over Coburg, recording 30 disposals, nine clearances and seven tackles.

Big man Tom Campbell also had a day out, finding plenty of the ball with his 29 hitouts, 21 touches and nine clearances.

First-year defender Patrick Walker (23 touches, 10 marks) was strong overhead, while fellow newbie Eddie Ford (16, six marks and two goals) was also in the Roos' best.

The boys getting a bit more practice in singing the song ???? pic.twitter.com/I1NioecFke — North Melbourne VFL (@NorthVFL) June 19, 2021

State league affiliate: Port Adelaide Magpies (SANFL)

This weekend: Port Adelaide v Sturt - Sunday June 20, 2.40pm, Alberton Oval

State league affiliate: Richmond (VFL)

This weekend: Williamstown v Richmond - Sunday June 20, 2.10pm, Downer Oval

State league affiliate: Sandringham (VFL)

This weekend: Bye

State league affiliate: Sydney (VFL)

This weekend: Bye

State league affiliate: West Coast (WAFL)

This weekend: Subiaco v West Coast - Saturday June 19, 2.10pm, Leederville Oval

Skipper Luke Shuey made a successful return to footy after a hamstring injury, recording 22 disposals and seven marks in West Coast's five-point victory over Subiaco.

He wasn't the only one on the comeback trail, with Brendon Ah Chee (17 disposals, two goals) and Alex Witherden (26 and six marks) returning from calf and groin injuries respectively.

Mark Hutchings (32 touches, 12 marks) led all-comers, while Nathan Vardy (26 hitouts, 17 disposals, two goals) did quite a bit of everything.

FULL TIME: EAGLES WIN!!!! pic.twitter.com/yqsg02P38X — West Coast Eagles (@WestCoastEagles) June 19, 2021

State league affiliate: Footscray (VFL)

This weekend: Geelong v Footscray - Friday June 18, 4.10pm, GMHBA Stadium

Pat Lipinski continues to hammer down the selection door, leading the way in the club's 33-point win over Geelong with 31 touches, five marks, four clearances and three goals.

He wasn't the only one to find the middle of the goals, with forgotten key forward Josh Schache booting six majors from his 16 disposals and 14 marks.

No.1 draft pick Jamarra Ugle-Hagan didn't need much of the footy to have an impact, kicking two goals from five touches, while Riley Garcia ran amok with 30 disposals and three clearances.

Former skipper Easton Wood eased his way back into footy after a hamstring injury with 12 touches and six marks.