PORT Adelaide is bracing for a 'please explain' from the AFL after a photo has emerged of four of its players, sans mask, watching the Olympic swimming trials in South Australia.

The photo - which was sent to The Advertiser - shows Zak Butters, Ollie Lord, Dylan Williams and Mitch Georgiades all without masks, surrounded by fans in masks.



The COVID rules of the event stated that spectators must wear a mask while seated unless they were eating or drinking.

AFL football boss Steve Hocking confirmed on Friday that the issue was being "worked through" with the club.

"It's a really important reminder, whether it be in the community or you're sitting in the stands at a swimming meet, just remember the care and duty we've got in following government guidelines," Hocking said.

At the start of this month Adelaide was slapped with a massive $50,000 fine from the AFL after its players breached coronavirus rules by not wearing masks on an aeroplane. The money came out of Adelaide's soft cap for next season.

"It doesn't come back to people having poor character or our culture being poor," Adelaide coach Matthew Nicks told reporters at the time.

Port Adelaide's penalty is expected to be not as severe due to the fact the players were at the event on their own time and not representing the club in any capacity.